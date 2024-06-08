Caleb Williams breaks silence on Bears contract standoff since NFL Draft

Caleb Williams has been the presumptive starter for the Chicago Bears ever since Justin Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago selected Williams with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

But as with everything, the NFL is also a business and for him to take the field, the player has to agree to a contract as a rookie. Not just him, but fellow first-rounder and expected starting wide receiver, Rome Odunze, also needs to agree to a deal.

But there's good news for any Bears fans who have been sweating to see Caleb Williams put pen to paper on a contract. The quarterback broke his silence during the ongoing minicamp and confirmed that he has a team of lawyers and advisors, who are working in the background to reach an agreement.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is not represented by an agent and is deferring to the committee he has assembled as he focuses on getting ready for the upcoming season. He said:

"I'm not handling that. I've been focused on these past three days of minicamp, the OTAs before that, and rookie camp before that. ... I have lawyers and attorneys to handle things like that so I can be free-minded on the field, enjoying coming into work every day and working my tail off."

Based on ESPN's estimation, the Bears should offer Caleb Williams a four-year deal worth $39.5 million, with a $25.5 million signing bonus.

Expand Tweet

Caleb Williams learning the ropes in Bears minicamp as a deal is worked in the background

Caleb Williams might be a highly-touted rookie but everyone needs time adjusting to the NFL coming out of college. Even the quarterback conceded that he had a learning curve:

“I didn’t come in necessarily with the expectation to be and seem like a 13-year vet. I came in to work, to work my tail off, show the guys that I’m here, I’m working my tail off, I’m progressing and trying not to make the same mistake again.

"That’s the biggest thing, day in and day out, is trying not to make the same mistake over and over and learn from them. That’s been my biggest thing for me.”

Talking about making the same mistakes, he threw late over the middle on consecutive days and was picked off first by safety Kevin Byard and then linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. But hearteningly for the Bears fans, Caleb Williams seemed to have a better grasp of the offense by the minicamp's final day.