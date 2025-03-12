"Caleb Williams is a bust" - Ex-Jets scout predicts doom for Bears despite bolstering the trenches in 2025 NFL free agency

Former NFL Scout Daniel Kelly is not a fan of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. After a not-so-great rookie season, Williams, who was selected first overall in 2024, caught some more slack as both he and the franchise struggled.

On the first day of NFL free agency, Chicago made changes on offensive and defensive lines. General manager Ryan Poles worked with new head coach Ben Johnson to strengthen the team by bringing in new players. However, Kelly remains unconvinced.

"The Bears can build a Hall of Fame offensive line and clone Vince Lombardi to be his head coach and it won’t matter,” the former New York Jets scout wrote on X on Tuesday. “Caleb Williams is a bust.”

Caleb Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, which some attributed to a weak offensive line. In 2024, the QB completed 351 of 562 passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also took a league-high 68 sacks, partly due to lack of protection.

The team has seemingly given Williams better protection after hiring one of the best offensive minds in Johnson. Chicago also added center Drew Dalman on Day 1 to bolster the trenches.

Chicago Bears’ signings on Day 1 of free agency

Chicago inked three deals, including one with Dalman, who signed a three year, $42 million contract. He is considered a top-five offensive lineman over the last two seasons.

The Bears beefed up their defense as well, to try and get to the opposing quarterback. The team inked defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo for three years and $48 million after he recorded a career-high eight sacks.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett also signed for three years and $43.5 million. While Jarrett doesn’t have a huge sack number, he’ll be able to pressure QBs, giving more chances to the Bears’ edge rushers.

With this, every starting position is now filled by an experienced NFL player meaning the team also set itself up to make smart picks in the upcoming draft. There would be no need for a rookie to start right away, especially with Chicago holding four selections in the top 75.

