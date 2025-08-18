Caleb Williams called "gay" by former 'Last Chance U' coach for painting silver nail polish ahead of Bears 2025 NFL season

  • home icon
By Arnold
Published Aug 18, 2025 16:53 GMT
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams turned up for the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, wearing silver nail polish. While some felt that the style suited the Bears QB, others slammed Williams.

Former "Last Chance U" coach Jason Brown was among those who took a dig at Williams.

"Gay" Brown tweeted, while reposting Williams' picture with silver nail polish.
In March, Brown reportedly filed a $30 million lawsuit against Netflix over his portrayal in the "Last Chance U" show. Brown coached Independence (Kan.) Community College for three seasons. He was hired by the program in 2016 and led the team to its first conference championship in 30 years in his first year. Brown resigned from his role in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Williams played in two series against the Bills on Sunday. He completed six-of-10 passes for 130 yards with one touchdown. The Bears went on to defeat the Bills 38-0 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Bears HC Ben Johnson heaps praise on Caleb Williams after preseason win over Bills

After the preseason win over the Bills, Bears coach Ben Johnson heaped praise on Caleb Williams.

"He's really been locked in," Johnson said of Williams, via the Bears' website. "Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple steps forward and one step back and that's really been the story of his training camp. He and I have been really open and honest about that as we've gone through.
"He's had some really good practices, and he's had a couple where it's like, 'That isn't good enough, bud.' I thought really the three days of practice we had this week and this game were the most he's stacked up good days in a row right now. The challenge is going to be to keep pushing in that direction."

The Bears will conclude their preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. However, Chicago has yet to confirm if Williams will start in that game. The Bears will begin their regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

