Caleb Williams claps back at analyst critiquing pink phone case at USC-Kansas women's basketball game

Caleb Williams is unapologetically himself, and that has often meant that he's going to dress how he likes and not worry about anyone else. He's painted his nails and worn a dress, and he generally isn't concerned with how anyone else perceives him.

So when he went to the USC women's basketball March Madness game, he didn't care that anyone could see that he had a pink phone case. A Barstool employee, Jack McGuire (who routinely covers college football for them) pointed it out, saying it was "crazy".

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williams responded back in brutal fashion, trolling McGuire's profile picture, which he later admitted was unflattering. He has since changed the profile picture and acknowledged the fact that Williams roasted him.

Expand Tweet

Williams copied the joke format, saying:

"Your pfp [profile picture] is crazy ngl [not going to lie]."

Williams is the presumptive number one overall pick and potential Chicago Bears franchise quarterback. He's also someone who cares very little what anyone, even a college football analyst, thinks of him.

The USC star even had pink nails to match the phone, so he really was only concerned with his own outfit and not how anyone watching the USC game might see him.

Is Caleb Williams going to be the first overall pick?

Caleb Williams is the odds on favorite to be the first overall pick. While the odds have shifted plenty, it was always Williams' spot to lose. The Chicago Bears, who have the pick from the Carolina Panthers, were probably never really considering an alternative.

Caleb Williams is likely to be picked first

Anything can happen, but Ryan Poles recently hinted on the Pat McAfee Show that Williams was probably going to be the pick. Drake Maye would be the number one overall pick in a lot of drafts. Jayden Daniels might as well, but they're not going to go over Williams.

Marvin Harrison Jr. would also be a top pick in some drafts, and many argue that he's the best prospect in this class and the best wide receiver prospect in a long time, but the Bears need a quarterback desperately.