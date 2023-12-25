Many experts feel Caleb Williams will be the first quarterback to be taken off the board in next year's NFL Draft. The USC star is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick as several teams are in the mix for that top pick. One team is the Bears, who already have a quarterback in Justin Fields.

Barstool Sports posted a tweet liked by Williams that stated that Chicago should take Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Bears and NFL fans took to "X" to share their reaction to the liked tweet from last season's Heisman Trophy winner:

More fans commented about Williams liking the tweet about the Chicago Bears taking Harrison Jr.:

The Bears hold the top pick for the 2024 draft, thanks to their trade with the Carolina Panthers in March. Chicago (6-9) also holds the No. 8 pick, meaning they possess two top-10 picks. There has been speculation that the Bears could trade Justin Fields after this season and take Williams.

Fields was taken 11th overall by the Bears in the 2021 draft, starting 36 games for the franchise. He has thrown for 2,146 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games this season.

Caleb Williams and his college career

Williams began his career at the University of Oklahoma, where he had 21 touchdowns and four interceptions with 1,912 yards in 11 games with the Sooners. He followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, where he began his sophomore season. The quarterback led the NCAA in touchdowns (42) and third in passing yards (4,537).

The USC star won plenty of awards besides the Heisman Trophy that season. He was a Consensus All-American, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, and the AP Player of the Year. This season was a bit of a down year for Caleb Williams, who threw for 30 touchdowns and 3,633 yards. It was good enough to have a top-10 finish in the NCAA in both categories.

He still has to declare for the NFL Draft and is still mulling his future following that underwhelming junior season with the Trojans.

