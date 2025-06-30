Caleb Williams drops 1-word reaction to Bears rookie Luther Burden III's "Same shi different toilet" message

Caleb Williams is expected to have a bigger role in his second season with the Chicago Bears. The talented quarterback is coming off a tumultuous rookie campaign under Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown, only winning five games with the NFC North franchise.

Ad

Chicago still has an intriguing roster that can make some noise in the 2025 season, especially after another busy offseason. Luther Burden III, the second pick of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Bears, is set to start his professional career under Ben Johnson and alongside Williams.

The No. 39 overall pick shared a series of pictures on Instagram ahead of his rookie campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"same shi different toilet," the former Missouri wide receiver captioned the post, which included a photo of NBA legend Allen Iverson.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Caleb Williams was among the people who hyped up Burden, sending a one-word message for his new teammate.

Credit: IG/lutherburden3

In 38 college games, Luther Burden III recorded 192 passes for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Ad

He landed on a team with a talented quarterback, but a solid wide receiver room, which includes DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Luther Burden III appears to be the WR3 at this moment.

After a remarkable tenure with the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson arrived in Chicago with high expectations. The Bears have had multiple head coaches and quarterbacks who have been unable to succeed at Soldier Field, which is why many are excited about the Williams-Johnson pairing.

Ad

Caleb Williams shares his thoughts on Ben Johnson

After a rocky rookie season, Caleb Williams is eager to bounce back and unlock his potential. Ben Johnson is expected to develop the former USC Trojans quarterback, given his prior record.

Speaking about the former Lions coach at Fanatics Fest, Williams said:

"Yeah, I don't want to give you too many details or insight on Ben Johnson. Ben Johnson is great, and it's not just Ben Johnson. We have a young staff/old staff."

Ad

"We have a bunch of experience, a bunch of new energy provided from the coaches and players and things like that. … He uses some choice words every day towards me. He's tough, and I love him. He's awesome. It's been great being around him. We hang out in his office, and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Chicago is in a difficult division, but they have the pieces to compete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.