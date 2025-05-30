Caleb Williams drops 4-word message comparing himself with $440,000,000 Hollywood icon at Bears OTAs

After a tumultuous rookie season, Caleb Williams is preparing to bounce back under a new coach and with renewed expectations for his team. The Chicago Bears remain a mystery in the NFL. They have the talent to put everybody on notice, but the previous coaching staff couldn't take them to the promised land.

Ad

Ben Johnson arriving from Detroit, will look to help the Bears challenge his former franchise, Lions, the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

Williams is already putting in the work during the voluntary OTAs. The second-year quarterback appears to be in great spirits, so much so that he compared himself with the $440 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) actor Adam Sandler in his most recent Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ballin like Adam Sandler," Williams captioned the post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Caleb Williams entered the NFL with high expectations as the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. He was coached by Matt Eberflus, who could never figure things out and was fired mid-season.

The Bears finished with a 5-12 record, with more questions than the prior campaign. They brought in Ben Johnson to try to turn things around, uplifting hopes at Soldier Field.

Greg Olsen makes strong Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams prediction

After surviving the disastrous 2024 season, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are set to rebound and move past a campaign that included 10 consecutive losses and a final-second defeat on a hail mary against the Washington Commanders.

Ad

On Wednesday, former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said that he believes Johnson would be beneficial for Williams (6:52):

"Hit your back foot and run around, because we can’t support you doing that every single play from a protection and route concept. So there is a little give and take. And I think that's something that Ben Johnson has proven. He's coached multiple different types of quarterbacks. He had a guy in Goff, who really was stationary, in rhythm, in timing — get the ball out of his hand.

Ad

"He will have a little bit of a different flavor for a guy like Caleb, where he does get that rhythm, progression passer in the offense, because you need it, but then also encourage him to use his athleticism, because it is very challenging for defenses to play off-script and defend that long."

Caleb Williams and the Bears are bracing for a challenging season, but they're working to get things going from the get-go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.