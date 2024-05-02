Caleb Williams' father got emotional as Bears QB turned down girl's advances for football

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the hardest-working rookies. He was picked by Chicago first overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

Being a top athlete, many things in their life could take away their focus from their sport.

Caleb Williams' father, Carl, recently recalled his son prioritized work over chasing girls from a young age.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Probably seventh grade," Williams' father said, via No Context Chicago Bears. "And I got him a new little Mac laptop. And so I'm setting it up. He's in his bedroom. It's probably 10 o'clock at night."

"And I get it halfway set up it's connected to his phone right so he doesn't know I can see his messages and some little girl texts him saying,' Call me,' whatever. And he pops up on his screen and his mother sit there and I'm looking at it."

"And she's like,'He's supposed to be asleep' and I'm like, 'Yep, yep. Yeah.' And sure enough, he texts right back and says, 'I can't I gotta train in the morning.' And that actually brought a tear to my eyes."

Expand Tweet

It was a big moment for Carl to see his son's dedication and hard work in football. While it's a wholesome story, the internet may perceive it differently.

Caleb Williams is 'excited' to begin his rookie season

Chicago Bears Introduce Quarterback Caleb Williams And Wide Receiver Rome Odunze

Caleb Williams seems confident and ready to start his NFL career. The Bears have struggled the last couple of years. Despite that, they've added talent like Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift along with rookies Williams and WR Rome Odunze.

Willams said he's ready to tackle the Bears' schedule and begin his rookie season at the Halas Hall on Friday.

“What’s the reason to duck?" Willams said. "It’s here. There’s no reason to duck. I’m here. Rome’s here."

"Keenan Allen, the top-five defense that we had last year, special teams, all the new roles – whatever. We’re here. I’m excited. I know everybody’s excited."

"The Bears fans are excited from what I’ve heard and seen, and there’s no reason to duck. Attack it head first and go get it.”

Expand Tweet

The Bears made the playoffs in 2018 and 2020 but suffered losses in both games. Their last playoff victory came in 2011.

Can Caleb Williams lead the Chicago Bears to the playoffs as a rookie?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Carl Williams, Caleb Williams and Sportskeeda