"Ben Johnson can't save him," "He is trash": Caleb Williams flamed by fans after Bears blow lead in 27-24 loss to Vikings

Caleb Johnson's first game under Ben Johnson did not go well, and fans did not let him forget it.

On Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears blew a 17-6 lead after a brutal sequence that saw them miss a field goal and punt twice, while also allowing two touchdowns in the same span. It wasted a stellar performance from the sophomore quarterback - 21/35 passing attempts completed for 211 yards and a touchdown, and six rushing attempts for 58 yards and a score.

After the game, there was much anger and mockery from fans:

Will Madickfit @WillMadickfit_ Caleb Williams is not it for the Bears, guy stinks, terrible body language just all around unlikable guy. Hate to see it

Slic Ric @Slic_Ric_DaRula Caleb Williams is fucking horrible again. Even Ben Johnson can’t save him. #Bears

JayDubya @thabullpensjoe Caleb Williams is trash!!!!

"BENCH CALEB WILLIAMS FOR TYSON BAGENT!" one demanded.

"Caleb Williams reminds me of Anthony Richardson looks good moving and has a good spiral but man does he take sacks for no reason steps out of bounds when he can just throw it away," another compared.

DJ Moore, Olamide Zacchaeus, and Rome Odunze were Williams' top targets in the game, combining for 13 catches for 147 yards and a late touchdown. Tight ends Cole Kmet and rookie Colston Loveland were quiet, being held to a combined three catches for 43 yards. Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift carried the ball 17 times for 53 yards.

About the author Andre Castillo



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Know More

