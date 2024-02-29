Caleb Williams is one of the top prizes of the 2024 NFL draft, with the Chicago Bears being the frontrunners to land him as they look to upgrade from Justin Fields.

But while he is excited at the prospect of that happening, especially given his admiration of Michael Jordan and Walter Payton, he would not mind a homecoming with the Washington Commanders, who have the No. 2 pick. In an in-depth interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel, he said:

"It'd be really cool because it's so familiar. There's a time and place for everything. My job and my hobby is being at the facility or on the field or watching film. Or relaxing and prepping for the next day or game.

"My main goal and focus ... is to go win games and stay focused on keeping the main goal the main goal."

Williams was born in Washington, D.C., and attended Gonzaga College High School there before beginning his college career at Oklahoma and then USC.

Caleb Williams discusses training for pro debut ahead of 2024 NFL combine

Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, has been training hard to impress scouts ahead of the draft combine. To that end, he has been studying offensive and defensive schemes and learning how to communicate plays during huddles.

But that is not the full extent of his training. He has also been working with Florida-based quarterback coach Will Hewlett, who boasts the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy among his list of clients.

Williams called their sessions intense:

"We're shooting for the stars and trying to nitpick the small things. They become big things in a long season. There's nothing really that we're not working on. ... I am a perfectionist, and I want to be perfect. In reality, you can't."

Ultimately, he sees his perseverance paying off:

"I can't wait to say my first cadence. Regardless of how good or bad, with me switching up the play call, messing up or not messing it up in practice. Whatever the case may be. I can't wait for that moment."

The 2024 NFL draft combine begins at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and will run until Sunday.