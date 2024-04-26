Caleb Williams' girlfriend Alina Thyregod reacts to Bears drafting QB as No.1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Caleb Williams' girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, flaunted her support for the Chicago Bears on Thursday, soon after they drafted the former USC quarterback with the top pick.

Thyregod posted an Instagram story of herself wearing a Bears cap outside Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

"Go bearssss!!" Thyregod wrote on the snap, and Williams didn't take long to repost her story.

Image via ayeeecaleb Instagram

Thyregod was with Williams and his mother, Dayna Price, when they arrived at the star-studded event on Thursday. The three posed for pictures on the red carpet and later sat together to play cards in the green room.

Many analysts and fans believed the Bears would use their No. 1 selection on Williams and just a few minutes after the clock began, Chicago made its move. Williams shared a warm embrace with Thyregod after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called out his name first at the draft.

Williams began his collegiate career with Oklahoma in 2021 before transferring to USC ahead of the 2022 season. He won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the Trojans when he threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns.

In his final season at USC, Williams recorded 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266 passes. He also rushed for 11 scores as the Trojans finished with a 7-5 record (5-4 in Pac-12).

Since the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the offseason, Williams is expected to be named as Chicago's starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

Caleb Williams' rookie contract with Chicago Bears

Since Caleb Williams was the top pick at this year's draft, he is expected to get the best rookie deal.

According to reports from Spotrac, Williams will be offered a four-year, $38.5 million contract with an option for a fifth season with the Chicago Bears.

The quarterback is expected to earn between $800,000 and $900,000 in salary in his first season with the NFC North franchise. His deal will also include a lucrative signing bonus, which is reportedly $24.8 million.