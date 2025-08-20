"Caleb (Williams') insurance" - NFL fans react as Bears lock in Tyson Bagent with $10,000,000 deal heading into 2025 season

In some good news for Chicago Bears fans, it appears the franchise has decided to retain their backup quarterback, Tyson Bagent. The Bears offered Bagent a two-year extension worth $10 million on Wednesday.The Bears signed Tyson Bagent in 2023 after he went undrafted. The star was initially used as backup for Chicago's former quarterback Justin Fields. The QB2 even stepped up to play some game was Fields was out with an injury. Then in 2024, the franchise selected Caleb Williams as the No. 1 draft pick, and Bagent has been his backup since. However, he hasn't seen much game time recently.NFL fans are happy to see the Bears retain the services of Tyson Bagent. Some commented on X (formerly Twitter) to call him an insurance policy for Caleb Williams. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;This is called Caleb insurance,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Great deal for both sides. He was 2-2 when he filled in for Fields. Gets the ball to playmakers quickly,&quot; stated another fan.&quot;Great move by the Bears! Locking in Tyson Bagent as QB2 with a 2-year, $10M deal (up to $16M with incentives) shows confidence in his potential,&quot; tweeted this fan.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;I'll never understand the obsession with this kid. Look at his actual real game stats. Dude is absolutely mediocre outside of pre season,&quot; stated this fan.&quot;But why not just get a cheaper one if he’s a backup anyway? Just in case?&quot; asked a fan.&quot;This honestly could be the QB of the future for the bears. This 2 year extension leaves them with a wild decision at the end between he and Caleb,&quot; wrote a fan.Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson talks about Caleb Williams' role ahead of Week 1 game against the Minnesota VikingsChicago Bears HC Ben Johnson appeared on the &quot;UP &amp; Adams Show&quot; on Wednesday. During the conversation, the host, Key Adams, asked Johnson about Caleb Williams' versatility on the field. The Bears HC replied:&quot;Yeah, we have conversations about that all the time. Just playing with a little bit more discipline and structure within the system to distribute to the playmakers that we have on the perimeter. But at the same time, what has made him such a special player over the course of his career in college and in the pros so far has been that ability to create.&quot;He added:&quot;And, so, I think he had one opportunity the other night, and we weren't able to connect on it. But I told him that's the secret sauce. We're not gonna ask him to be Superman all the time, but when those times present, that's where he needs to come through for us.&quot;Williams had an incredible preseason game on Sunday as he helped the Bears dominate the Bills with a score of 38-0. The QB completed six out of 10 passes for 107, took 13 snaps and scored a touchdown.