  Caleb Williams joins viral trend on Instagram with an emotional throwback (Photo)

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 19, 2025 17:17 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Caleb Williams (image credit: getty)

Caleb Williams surprised his fans by sharing a throwback picture from his collegiate career on Instagram. The Chicago Bears quarterback joined the viral "Hardest pics of your college career — Bet Some of Y'all Slip" trend.

He posted a photo of his team's grand entrance. The trend is popular on social media, with more than 275,000 users joining it.

Caleb Williams joins viral trend on Instagram with an emotional throwback (image credit: instagram/ayeeecaleb)
Williams had a decorated collegiate career. He played his freshman season with Oklahoma in 2021. He was the backup to Spencer Rattler, but that season, he became the starting quarterback in their sixth game.

He had a strong year with the Sooners and recorded 1,912 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. However, he entered the transfer portal the next season and joined USC, where he had his best campaign.

He recorded 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022, followed by 3,333 passing yards the following year. For his phenomenal 2022 season, he earned the Maxwell Award, Heisman Trophy and Walter Camp Award.

Caleb Williams shares a glimpse of a wedding outing ahead of the NFL season

Caleb Williams attended a wedding in Los Angeles and shared pictures on his Instagram account.

"Young n in control," Williams wrote on Tuesday.
He shared a mirror selfie in a black T-shirt, with a matching blazer and black pants. However, what caught fans' attention was his light blue nail paint. In the second slide, the Chicago Bears quarterback posted a picture with a white rose in his ear.

Williams is making the most of his offseason and enjoying good times with his friends. He uploaded cute pictures of his dog on Thursday with a three-word caption.

"You good Mud??" Williams wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Williams is gearing up for his second season with the Bears. In his rookie year, he recorded 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

However, the team had a tough time, finishing with a 24-22 win against the Green Bay Packers but failing to qualify for the playoffs. Chicago only won five games and lost 12.

The Bears will beging the 2025 season on Sept. 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
