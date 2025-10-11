Caleb Williams or Jordan Love Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored for Week 6

Caleb Williams and Jordan Love are in a perpetual race to win the NFC North and an eternal race to win the series between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. On top of this, they may find themselves in a battle to win your favor to start them in Week 6. Do you go with the Packers quarterback with a larger body of work, or should you expect a breakout game from Williams?

Ad

Here's a look at both quarterbacks and a decision heading into the Week 6 Sunday slate.

Jordan Love at NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams or Jordan Love: Who should you start?

Caleb Williams fantasy outlook for Week 6

Ad

Trending

Caleb Williams is set for a quality outing against the Washington Commanders. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Williams is set to throw for 252.4 yards, 1.4 touchdowns, with a 40% chance of an interception. In terms of rushing, Williams is supposed to produce 34.8 yards on the ground.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jordan Love vs Caleb Williams - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Put simply, he's worthy of starting this week, but is he a better choice than Jordan Love? Let's take a look.

Ad

Jordan Love fantasy outlook for Week 6

Jordan Love is set to be productive against the Cincinnati Bengals defense this week, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. Love is projected to earn 278 passing yards, two touchdowns, coupled with a 90% chance of an interception.

Love is expected to produce on the ground as well, earning 11.5 yards with a 10% chance of a touchdown. Overall, Love is worthy of starting this week against a defense that has struggled to contain much in recent weeks.

Ad

Caleb Williams or Jordan Love final verdict

Both Williams and Jordan Love are in great shape this week, but there is a notable gap between the two. Williams is projected 18.9 points, while Love is projected 20.1 points.

Some might be willing to risk the difference to go with their favorite player this week, but those most interested in winning should choose Love.

With Love at home and Williams on the road, it will make it tougher for the Chicago Bears quarterback to deliver than Love. Of course, with the Green Bay Packers set up to blow out the Cincinnati Bengals, there might not be a great need for Love in the second half. At least, that's what the story likely would have been with Jake Browning at quarterback.

Joe Flacco's gunslinger mentality might keep Love working a bit harder this week, and as such, puts him above Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.