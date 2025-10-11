Caleb Williams or Jordan Love Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored for Week 6

Caleb Williams and Jordan Love are in a perpetual race to win the NFC North and an eternal race to win the series between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. On top of this, they may find themselves in a battle to win your favor to start them in Week 6. Do you go with the Packers quarterback with a larger body of work, or should you expect a breakout game from Williams?
Here's a look at both quarterbacks and a decision heading into the Week 6 Sunday slate.
Caleb Williams or Jordan Love: Who should you start?
Caleb Williams fantasy outlook for Week 6
Caleb Williams is set for a quality outing against the Washington Commanders. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Williams is set to throw for 252.4 yards, 1.4 touchdowns, with a 40% chance of an interception. In terms of rushing, Williams is supposed to produce 34.8 yards on the ground.
Put simply, he's worthy of starting this week, but is he a better choice than Jordan Love? Let's take a look.
Jordan Love fantasy outlook for Week 6
Jordan Love is set to be productive against the Cincinnati Bengals defense this week, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. Love is projected to earn 278 passing yards, two touchdowns, coupled with a 90% chance of an interception.
Love is expected to produce on the ground as well, earning 11.5 yards with a 10% chance of a touchdown. Overall, Love is worthy of starting this week against a defense that has struggled to contain much in recent weeks.
Caleb Williams or Jordan Love final verdict
Both Williams and Jordan Love are in great shape this week, but there is a notable gap between the two. Williams is projected 18.9 points, while Love is projected 20.1 points.
Some might be willing to risk the difference to go with their favorite player this week, but those most interested in winning should choose Love.
With Love at home and Williams on the road, it will make it tougher for the Chicago Bears quarterback to deliver than Love. Of course, with the Green Bay Packers set up to blow out the Cincinnati Bengals, there might not be a great need for Love in the second half. At least, that's what the story likely would have been with Jake Browning at quarterback.
Joe Flacco's gunslinger mentality might keep Love working a bit harder this week, and as such, puts him above Williams.
