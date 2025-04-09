Caleb Williams’ life under Ben Johnson is going to “suck,” Ian Rapoport claims

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson are one of the new power duos in the NFL. At least, they're hoping to be. Right now, the relationship between the coach and the quarterback is feeling each other out.

However, by the end of the 2025 season, Williams' life will be much different, thanks to Johnson. It might be a better product for the Bears, but for Williams' experience on Planet Earth, it won't be the most pleasant. At least, that's what NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes.

Speaking on an Wednesday's Good Morning Football," Rapoport claimed that Johnson wasn't the "most pleasant" person to be around.

"Ben Johnson has been incredibly successful in Detroit," Rapoport said. "Is he the most pleasant person to be around during the season? I don't think he is. It's going to be hard. And I don't even know if right now Caleb Williams understands, but like, a Monday night in November is going to suck.

"And if you want to be great, it has to suck. And so yeah, like, it's all smiles. Now he's out there. He's looking cool. It's a lot of positivity to get where they need to go. He has to embrace being absolutely and utterly miserable."

In other words, it might be a Bill Belichickian regime change for Williams with a "no days off" and a "work harder every day" mindset. In the NFL, that's what it can take to be great.

Caleb Williams' rookie season sets notable bar for improvement in 2025

Caleb Williams at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Of course, many assume that the goal for Caleb Williams will be to jump from mediocre to solid or better in his second season. However, the Chicago Bears quarterback already quietly set a solid bar in his rookie season.

Williams threw for 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. While it wasn't on a level like Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix, the production still beat out many rookie seasons that saw the QB throw for as many touchdowns as interceptions or worse.

As such, Ben Johnson already has a notable player to work with. He just needs to get the touchdowns up and keep the interceptions where they are. Some of that might be his new scheme, but if NFL insider Ian Rapoport is to be taken at face value, Johnson's work ethic might push Williams just as hard.

