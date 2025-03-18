Caleb Williams likes post calling Ashton Jeanty "can't-miss prospect" ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Last year, Caleb Williams was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL draft and was one of the top prospects coming into the draft. This year, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is one of the best prospects in this year's draft and has the support of last year's No. 1 overall pick.

Williams recently liked a post by the official NFL Instagram account that called Jeanty a "can't-miss prospect."

Unlike Williams, there is a very slim chance that Jeanty will be selected No. 1 overall, but he is certainly one of the most talented prospects in this year's draft and is expected to be a No. 1 pick and the first running back selected in the draft.

Re-visiting Ashton Jeanty's historic season at Boise State

Ashton Jeanty during 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Ashton Jeanty had one of the best seasons ever for a college running back last year. He led the nation in carries (374) and rushing yards (2,601) while rushing for 29 touchdowns. He was 27 yards short of breaking Barry Sanders' record for most rushing yards in a single season as he rushed for 2,628 yards in 1988.

Jeanty also had 23 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown this season. In his three-year career at Boise State, Jeanty has 750 carries, 4,769 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.

Could Ashton Jeanty be on the Chicago Bears' radar for the draft?

Ryan Pace during Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears hold the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Ashton Jeanty could be available to draft if they choose to go in that direction.

They signed free agent RB D'Andre Swift last off-season, but he failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards last season and averaged less than four yards per carry.

As a team, the Bears rushed for 1,734 yards and 13 touchdowns. They ranked eighth-least in rushing yards and had the 11th fewest rushing touchdowns.

This off-season, the Bears beefed up their offensive line by acquiring Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, while also adding center Drew Dalman in free agency.

Jeanty could be an addition to the Bears' running game, which ranked in the bottom half last season. With the pieces they've added in the trenches, their run and pass game is expected to go to the next level, and adding Jeanty could provide a more stable run game.

