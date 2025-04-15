Caleb Williams marks presence at Soldier Field to watch Chicago Fire play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Caleb Williams has been loving Chicago ever since the Bears drafted him first overall in 2024. Sunday proved to be another example of that, as he was seen cheering on the city's MLS club Chicago Fire against the visiting Inter Miami led by Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi at Soldier Field.
In the video below, he can be seen on the sidelines eating gummy candies as midfelder Brian Gutierrez, who was making his return from a lower body injury, kicks the ball to the other side of the field:
The game ended in a scoreless draw, with goalkeepers Oscar Ustari and Chris Brady combining for ten saves. Messi himself had five shots, with two on target.
The Fire will host Cincinnati next week.
Caleb Williams discusses Bears' 2025 Draft plans
As one of seven teams with a new head coach, the Bears began their spring camp last week under Ben Johnson.
At one point, the media asked Caleb Williams about the organization's plans for next week's Draft. And he bared the strategy - go for the best player available:
"You always want to be in that position, that's something I've learned about... The group that we have right now is amazing, the holes that we filled in free agency and all of that, it's time where at the draft, you get to draft the best players."
One such player is North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, who visited the organization on Monday. The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer predicted a trade back into the first round for him in a recent mock draft:
"Hampton can thrive in Ben Johnson's offense much the way Jahmyr Gibbs has done in Detroit. This aggressive move would fall into the 'all in' mentality of lifting Caleb Williams in the second year of his rookie contract."
Another running back linked to the Bears is Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, who received this endorsement from legendary linebacker Lance Briggs on the CHGO podcast:
“I think his game transfers to the NFL extremely well. (He) is a guy who runs really well in between tackles, catches out of the backfield extremely well, he’ll move the chains. To me, he’s an every-down type of back. Great balance, great vision, I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do.”
The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field. The Bears will have the 10th overall pick.
