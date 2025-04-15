Caleb Williams marks presence at Soldier Field to watch Chicago Fire play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Caleb Williams has been loving Chicago ever since the Bears drafted him first overall in 2024. Sunday proved to be another example of that, as he was seen cheering on the city's MLS club Chicago Fire against the visiting Inter Miami led by Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi at Soldier Field.

Ad

In the video below, he can be seen on the sidelines eating gummy candies as midfelder Brian Gutierrez, who was making his return from a lower body injury, kicks the ball to the other side of the field:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game ended in a scoreless draw, with goalkeepers Oscar Ustari and Chris Brady combining for ten saves. Messi himself had five shots, with two on target.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Fire will host Cincinnati next week.

Caleb Williams discusses Bears' 2025 Draft plans

As one of seven teams with a new head coach, the Bears began their spring camp last week under Ben Johnson.

At one point, the media asked Caleb Williams about the organization's plans for next week's Draft. And he bared the strategy - go for the best player available:

Ad

"You always want to be in that position, that's something I've learned about... The group that we have right now is amazing, the holes that we filled in free agency and all of that, it's time where at the draft, you get to draft the best players."

One such player is North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, who visited the organization on Monday. The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer predicted a trade back into the first round for him in a recent mock draft:

Ad

"Hampton can thrive in Ben Johnson's offense much the way Jahmyr Gibbs has done in Detroit. This aggressive move would fall into the 'all in' mentality of lifting Caleb Williams in the second year of his rookie contract."

Another running back linked to the Bears is Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, who received this endorsement from legendary linebacker Lance Briggs on the CHGO podcast:

Ad

“I think his game transfers to the NFL extremely well. (He) is a guy who runs really well in between tackles, catches out of the backfield extremely well, he’ll move the chains. To me, he’s an every-down type of back. Great balance, great vision, I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do.”

The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field. The Bears will have the 10th overall pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles