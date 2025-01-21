Caleb Williams is about to have a new head coach for the 2025 season. And luckily for him, the new hire is what he had in mind.

While speaking to fraternal wide receivers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown on their eponymous podcast last week, the Chicago Bears quarterback said he wanted an offensive-minded coach who could maximize his abilities and potential.

And on Monday, reports surfaced that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was set to get the job.

Once the news broke out, the former Heisman winner liked the Instagram post of the announcement:

Johnson has been credited with turning Jared Goff into one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but the key difference is that the Bears do not have as strong an offensive line as the Lions, with Williams having been sacked 68 times for a cumulative loss of 466 yards - both league-worsts.

What does Ben Johnson hire mean for Caleb Williams, Bears?

There was much optimism for Bears fans when the franchise drafted Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 Draft. He was an electric quarterback who would come in with a monstrous offensive cast of D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and Gerald Everett.

The problem was that he chafed under Matt Eberflus' coaching and offensive schemes that opposing defenses could easily read, leading to those sack numbers above. But under Ben Johnson, Williams and Bears fans hope that will change.

ESPN's staff converged on Monday to discuss the ramifications of this hire. According to Matt Bowen, Johnson's dynamic playcalling should make a great fit for Williams, who had among the worst QBRs in the league this season:

"Under Johnson's coaching -- in a system that will create more timing throws off play-action and movement while also setting up explosive plays -- Williams should be expected to take a major step forward in 2025. Johnson can develop Williams to be more rhythmic in the pocket and maximize his ability to create and throw on the move."

And according to Lions OT Dan Skipper, he also brings with him a kind of intensity and sense of winning to the Bears.

General manager Ryan Poles has the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and draft analyst Matt Miller foresees him using it on an offensive tackle like LSU's Will Campbell or Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. to bolster his quarterback's protection.

