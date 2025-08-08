  • home icon
  Caleb Williams responds to backlash on his temper tantrums at Bears camp after struggling during Ben Johnson-given drills

By Garima
Modified Aug 08, 2025 20:31 GMT
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams addressed the viral video from training camp that showed him frustrated after missing four consecutive throws during a drill. The clip captured Williams stomping away and yelling after repeatedly missing the target net. On Thursday, the second-year QB clarified the context and downplayed the incident during his post-practice media session.

“We actually have a rule in our QB room, is that if you miss the board, you have to do something funny or something like that," Williams said. "We've had some competition in those areas, also. So it's just, you know, something fun, something competitive. I was competing and I missed it.
"It was a fake anger that I had that I showed. That's what, you're competing with your friends and something like that happens, you give a few … choice words after losing to your buddies.”
As for critics suggesting the video showed signs of him cracking under pressure, Williams dismissed the idea.

“I just laugh at it … we're out here working, we're competing. … And you know, they just so happen to blow that one up and not any of the other ones.”

Williams also explained that the drill, designed by coach Ben Johnson, is focused on quick delivery rather than perfect mechanics. Quarterbacks were required to catch the ball and throw it immediately, without worrying about grip or setting their feet, aiming for the bottom left corner of the target net, as if throwing a screen pass.

"It's a fun drill to work on accuracy, not using the laces, and also just getting your feet up on you."
Chicago Bears GM’s reaction to Caleb Williams’ video

General manager Ryan Poles also talked about his reaction to the clip of Caleb Williams, telling ESPN’s Courtney Cronin on Thursday:

"I actually think it's pretty cool. I knew there was a bad practice. I've seen clips on Twitter. I didn't know it was a national crisis of Caleb struggling."
Caleb Williams came into the league after being selected at No. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft. The former USC athlete won the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

In his rookie season with the Chicago Bears, he started all 17 games, finishing with a 5-12 record. Nevertheless, Williams had good numbers, completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also added 489 rushing yards.

Edited by Garima
