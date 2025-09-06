"Caleb Williams has no room for error this season": NFL fans react to viral article insinuating Bears QB's "learning disability"

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings next week. All eyes are on the Bears quarterback ahead of Monday's clash, for the wrong reasons.Bears insider Tyler Dunne made headlines after his article, House of Dysfunction, insinuated that the Chicago quarterback has a &quot;learning disability&quot; that impacted his and the team's performance last season.The article has gone viral on social media, catching the attention of NFL fans.&quot;I don't care what anyone says but Caleb has no room for error this season. Especially after reading this. My god&quot;&quot;Caleb Williams will be a bust.&quot;Dr. Neil @DrNeil22LINKCaleb Williams will be a bust&quot;It hasn't been reported like this, but it has been eluded to by several media people through their various podcasts. Pour one out for Waldron, flus n co.. nope don't waste a drop on them.&quot;Da TailGate Show @DaTailGateShowLINKIt hasn't been reported like this, but it has been eluded to by several media people through their various podcasts. Pour one out for Waldron, flus n co.. nope don't waste a drop on themHowever, several fans questioned the credibility of the source, refuting the claims made against the Bears quarterback.&quot;Hahahaha......Riiiiiiiight. I don't believe any of this.&quot;FTP @hockeyfrank26LINKHahahaha......Riiiiiiiight. I don't believe any of this.&quot;On top man did you actually read the article? It’s literally with errors all over the place. That guy is a fraud and making stuff up for clicks.&quot;Connor @ConnorButts85LINKOn top man did you actually read the article? It’s literally with errors all over the place. That guy is a fraud and making stuff up for clicks.&quot;He had a dysfunctional coaching staff. Eberflus Waldron the list goes on. Funny how they’re now turning it all on to Caleb saying it’s his fault.&quot;N D @kndcradioLINKHe had a dysfunctional coaching staff. Eberflus Waldron the list goes on. Funny how they’re now turning it all on to Caleb saying it’s his fault.The article reported that Caleb Williams had trouble executing plays and failed to understand simple tactics. In the report, a coach claimed former offensive co-ordinator Shane Waldron went &quot;overboard&quot; to make things work with Williams.“Shane went overboard in trying to help him,” the coach said. “Shane tried to, well, ‘This is what they did at USC.’ In my mind, I’m looking at it, ‘It’s the NFL. Who gives a shit what they did at USC?’ He was bending over backwards trying to figure out the best way to reach him.&quot;Caleb Williams will aim to silence critics under Ben Johnson during Vikings clashWhile the report about Caleb Williams has made headlines, the quarterback is looking forward to the clash against J.J. McCarthy's Vikings. Williams is aware of Minnesota's tactics and detailed how their defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, sets his team.“They blitz more than any other team on any down,” Williams said. “They load up the box. They typically want many rushers rushing the QB, as many one-on-ones (as) they can have.&quot;Amid a revamped coaching staff led by coach Ben Johnson, this season, Williams will be hoping the silence the critics and the negative publicty during the Week 1 clash against the Vikings.