  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Caleb Williams has no room for error this season": NFL fans react to viral article insinuating Bears QB's "learning disability"

"Caleb Williams has no room for error this season": NFL fans react to viral article insinuating Bears QB's "learning disability"

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 06, 2025 16:37 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to viral article insinuating Bears QB's "learning disability"s - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings next week. All eyes are on the Bears quarterback ahead of Monday's clash, for the wrong reasons.

Ad

Bears insider Tyler Dunne made headlines after his article, House of Dysfunction, insinuated that the Chicago quarterback has a "learning disability" that impacted his and the team's performance last season.

The article has gone viral on social media, catching the attention of NFL fans.

"I don't care what anyone says but Caleb has no room for error this season. Especially after reading this. My god"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Caleb Williams will be a bust."
Ad
"It hasn't been reported like this, but it has been eluded to by several media people through their various podcasts. Pour one out for Waldron, flus n co.. nope don't waste a drop on them."
Ad

However, several fans questioned the credibility of the source, refuting the claims made against the Bears quarterback.

"Hahahaha......Riiiiiiiight. I don't believe any of this."
Ad
"On top man did you actually read the article? It’s literally with errors all over the place. That guy is a fraud and making stuff up for clicks."
Ad
"He had a dysfunctional coaching staff. Eberflus Waldron the list goes on. Funny how they’re now turning it all on to Caleb saying it’s his fault."
Ad

The article reported that Caleb Williams had trouble executing plays and failed to understand simple tactics. In the report, a coach claimed former offensive co-ordinator Shane Waldron went "overboard" to make things work with Williams.

“Shane went overboard in trying to help him,” the coach said. “Shane tried to, well, ‘This is what they did at USC.’ In my mind, I’m looking at it, ‘It’s the NFL. Who gives a shit what they did at USC?’ He was bending over backwards trying to figure out the best way to reach him."
Ad

Caleb Williams will aim to silence critics under Ben Johnson during Vikings clash

While the report about Caleb Williams has made headlines, the quarterback is looking forward to the clash against J.J. McCarthy's Vikings. Williams is aware of Minnesota's tactics and detailed how their defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, sets his team.

“They blitz more than any other team on any down,” Williams said. “They load up the box. They typically want many rushers rushing the QB, as many one-on-ones (as) they can have."

Amid a revamped coaching staff led by coach Ben Johnson, this season, Williams will be hoping the silence the critics and the negative publicty during the Week 1 clash against the Vikings.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications