Caleb Williams seemingly takes shots at CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys with latest TikTok activity after Bears thump Dallas in Week 3

By Arnold
Modified Sep 23, 2025 13:28 GMT
Caleb Williams seemingly takes shots at CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys with latest TikTok activity after Bears thump Dallas in Week 3 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Caleb Williams seemingly takes shots at CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys with latest TikTok activity after Bears thump Dallas in Week 3 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Caleb Williams and the Bears got their first win of the season on Sunday, beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 at Soldier Field in Week 3. A day later, Williams appeared to take shots at Cowboys' star CeeDee Lamb with his TikTok activity.

Williams reposted a video of the Lamb seemingly calling the Bears “buns” last season while discussing Chicago's free agency moves. However, the edited video then switched to the Bears' highlights from their Week 3 win over Dallas, while also showing Lamb's frustrations on the sidelines.

Williams was the star of the show against the Cowboys. He went 19 of 28 for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lamb, on the other hand, had to exit the game in the first quarter due to an ankle sprain. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott struggled without Lamb, as he completed 31 of 40 passes for 251 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The defeat to Chicago was Dallas' second of the season. The Cowboys previously lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and beat the New York Giants in overtime in Week 2.

Caleb Williams and Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams and the Bears will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Raiders opened their season with a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots. However, Las Vegas suffered a loss to the LA Chargers in Week 2 and lost 41-24 to the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

While the Bears have registered their first win under coach Ben Johnson, there's still a long way to go for the team if they want to make the playoffs. Chicago will rely on Williams to deliver the goods.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

