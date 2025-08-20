Caleb Williams sends 2-word message as Bears hand QB Tyson Bagent $10,000,000 contract extension

Caleb Williams shared his thoughts after the Chicago Bears decided to give backup quarterback Tyson Bagent a $10 million contract extension. On Wednesday, Williams posted the following two-word message on Instagram.

"Big Time."

Picture Source: Instagram

Bagent has been with the Bears since being an undrafted free agent in 2023. Bagent was a five-year starting quarterback at Sheppard, breaking numerous NCAA Division II records in the process.

Bagent has made sporadic appearances for the Bears since being on the roster. Most of these came in the 2023 season when Justin Fields was out with an injury. He was able to impress in those games, throwing for 856 yards and three touchdowns. While it did not save Chicago's season, it established Bagent as a strong backup.

Last Sunday, during the Bears blowout win against the Buffalo Bills, Bagent threw for 196 yards and one touchdown.

The quarterback has also received praise from his team for his work. Bears coach Ben Johnson told ESPN:

"Man, he's been phenomenal. I mean, he's smart as a whip. Appreciate the seriousness and intent that he brings every time he walks into a room. Meeting room, walk-through, it doesn't matter. He's locked in. He's focused. I think his teammates feel that from him.

While it seems unlikely that Bagent will become a definite starting quarterback during his NFL career, he is shaping up to be someone who can step in when needed to keep teams' seasons alive.

Tyson Bagent responses to his contract extension

Tyson Bagent himself has also responded to his new contract extension from the Chicago Bears.

"That is the best compliment I can think of receiving. It means the world,' Bagent said. "It allows me to come into the office with as much confidence as I could possibly have. As long as I can feel like that and continue to work as hard as I can -- the harder I work, the luckier I get. I'm just trying to keep that thing doing."

Bagent barely saw a snap last season, thanks to Caleb Williams staying healthy. He is set for another tour of duty in the same spot as a 2nd-string QB for the Bears.

While the chances of seeing him again are never zero, it appears that the Bears are satisfied with Bagent's minimal yet important role within the team.

