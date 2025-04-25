Caleb Williams sends 3-word message to Colston Loveland after Bears draft star TE with No. 10 pick

Caleb Williams was hyped after the Chicago Bears drafted Colston Loveland with their No.10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. The tight end will serve as another offensive weapon for quarterback Williams next season.
Williams reposted Chicago's post about taking Loveland in the first round on his Instagram story and dropped a three-word message for the newest Bears star.
"Let's do it," Williams wrote on his IG story.
Loveland played his entire three-year college career at Michigan. He was part of the Wolverines team that won the national championship in 2024.
In his final year at Michigan, Loveland recorded 582 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions. He was named to the second-team All-American and to the second-team All-Big Ten in 2024.
Across three seasons with the Wolverines, Loveland played 39 games and posted 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns on 117 receptions.
It will be interesting to see how Loveland and Williams link up at Chicago next season. For now, the Bears QB appears to be glad with the team's first-round pick.
