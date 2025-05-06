Caleb Williams sends 5-word message to NFL on Bears possibly playing overseas in 2025 season ahead of schedule release

Caleb Williams is gearing up for his second season as a pro. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will look to lead the Chicago Bears to the postseason.

Williams is paying attention to his team's schedule release, and he seems to prioritize playing abroad. On Tuesday, Williams reposted an image from the NFL on his Instagram story.

"Hopefully, we outside US again! @nfl," Williams wrote.

Williams knows a thing or two about playing overseas football. He played for the Bears in the 2024 London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The USC Trojans product racked up 226 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Williams led the Bears to a 35-16 win over the Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars. However, that was as good as it got for Chicago in 2024.

How did Caleb Williams perform in his rookie season?

After leading the Chicago Bears to a 4-2 start to the season, Caleb Williams and the team suffered 10 straight losses. The losing streak started with an 18-15 defeat to the Washington Commanders and ended with a final day 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Despite the team's shortcomings, Williams enjoyed a decent rookie season. He recorded 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 17 games. He also avoided throwing an interception in all but four appearances.

The Bears drafted some offensive weapons to surround Williams. They selected promising tight end Colston Loveland in the first round (No. 10), speedy wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second (No. 39), offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo also in the second (No. 56) and battle-rested running back Kyle Monangai in the seventh (No. 233).

Chicago has not made the playoffs since 2020, and it has suffered numerous heartbreaks since its last postseason appearance. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hired on Jan. 21, tasked with guiding the franchise for the foreseeable future. He'll have a potential Pro Bowler in Williams and a promising crop of offensive talent to aid the quest.

