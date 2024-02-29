Caleb Williams has confirmed that while he might want to emulate the career of someone like John Elway, he does not want to begin it the same way. The Hall-of-Fame quarterback played his entire career with the Denver Broncos.

However, it began very differently, when the Balitmore Colts wanted to draft him first overall. With the franchise having a reputation of being poorly managed, John Elway refused to play for them, even going on to say that he would rather pursue his baseball career than play for them.

The Chicago Bears, who have this year's first draft pick, have a reputation for being a quarterbacks' graveyard. If they draft Caleb Williams and move on from Justin Fields, the same feeling could be reinforced. But that has not stopped the USC quarterback from ruling them out.

Instead, he said in an interview to Pete Thamel:

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited. If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."

Caleb Williams refuses to outline preference for team even as he takes veiled dig at Bears QB Justin Fields

Caleb Williams not only was not ruling out playing for the Bears, he's openly indicating his confidence that he could be an update on Justin Fields. In the previous section, parsing through his comments, he says that he thinks Chicago has a talented team on both offense and defense.

That means he's telling fans that in the roster the Bears currently have, he would lead them to immediate success. However, mindful that people can construe his statements in a way that we have done, he wanted to emphasize,

"I'm not pushing any agenda. At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I'm not pushing an agenda of, 'Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don't want to go.' I'm excited for whatever comes."

Eventually, Caleb Williams hopes that one day he too will be in the Hall of Fame like John Elway. But he's not willing to turn down any team and is excited by the prospect of playing for the Bears. Whether that works out or not will be known later.