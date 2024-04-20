Caleb Williams spills beans on ultimate plan with Bears ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

In less than a week, the Chicago Bears are expected to draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. The USC quarterback is one of the most highly touted quarterbacks entering the NFL and has a lot of pressure to deliver.

Williams, on the Pivot podcast, was asked about his thoughts on being picked by the Bears. The 22-year-old quarterback claimed that he wants to get better and will do everything possible to take the team to a Super Bowl. He said:

"I wanna do better, it's my thing, and if the plan is to go for the Bears to draft me, my plan is to go as far as you can possibly go all the way to February and unless things go the opposite way then you deal with it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But, if they draft me, I plan to go work my a*s off get after getting the playbook really heavily and, handle things the way things need to be handled. Mentally, physically, nutrition and treatment and you know, sleep and all of that. handling all of that the way it needs to be handled and get as far as I can, as close as I can to February."

Now that the Bears have traded away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the path is cleared for Caleb Williams to become their starting quarterback straightaway.

Before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams played three years in college for Oklahoma and USC. In his collegiate career, he threw for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 36 games, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

Caleb Williams, Bears have high expectations for 2024

Caleb Williams: USC v Notre Dame

Caleb Williams will be entering in a situation that's set up for him to succeed. The Bears already had D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet on their roster and recently traded for Keenan Allen. The franchise also has the ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft, which they could use to add another offensive player.

Williams has a plethora of weapons to work with in his rookie season, and there will be immense pressure on him to play great in his rookie season. Many of the Bears fans didn't want the franchise to trade away Fields and if Williams struggles massively in his first year in the league, the fans could turn against him.

The Bears ended last season with a 7-10 record. With a better roster led by a better quarterback, anything less than a 10-win season will be considered a failure for them.

Throughout the time leading up to the draft, all eyes were on the USC quarterback. It will be interesting to see if he lives up to the hype in his rookie season with the NFC North franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback