Caleb Williams's rookie year in the NFL was a mixed bag. The Chicago Bears quarterback arrived with plenty of expectations surrounding him and delivered some great performances, but ultimately, the team wasn't competitive. A 4-2 start turned into a 5-12 finish and led to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Ad

For Williams's second season, the franchise has hired Ben Johnson to lead the team. Johnson previously worked as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, guiding Jared Goff and the offense over the past three seasons, in which they notched up a winning record each time. He was one of the most sought-after head coach prospects across the league.

Entering his second season, Williams gave an interview to Esquire magazine, exploring many different topics from his new life in the NFL and his college career. Williams made an interesting revelation during the conversation, stating that while he believes that other NFL quarterbacks are "probably great guys," he does not want to become friends with them.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think the NFL game has become very friendly, and I don’t necessarily want to be friends because I want to keep that competitive advantage," the QB said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Caleb Williams gives scouting report on himself after one year with the Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams arrives at a press conference introducing new head coach Ben Johnson at PNC Center. - Source: Imagn

The second-year quarterback was considered one of the best quarterback prospects of the last decade when he entered the NFL Draft. It was an easy decision for the Chicago Bears to take him with the first overall pick, especially as the franchise needed new blood at the position.

Ad

During the interview with Esquire magazine, Caleb Williams was asked to give a scouting report on himself. His answer was confident, while also noting things that he needs to improve.

“Talented. Has work to do," Williams said. "Going to get a lot better. Learning. Gets better throughout the game. Processing, and then taking more checkdowns, and then footwork. I think those three are big for my game that I’m going to be working on.”

Under Johnson's leadership, the Bears' offense is expected to take a step forward. They made important additions to the offensive line during free agency to better protect Williams on the field. The franchise also holds the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.