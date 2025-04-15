Caleb Williams's rookie year in the NFL was a mixed bag. The Chicago Bears quarterback arrived with plenty of expectations surrounding him and delivered some great performances, but ultimately, the team wasn't competitive. A 4-2 start turned into a 5-12 finish and led to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.
For Williams's second season, the franchise has hired Ben Johnson to lead the team. Johnson previously worked as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, guiding Jared Goff and the offense over the past three seasons, in which they notched up a winning record each time. He was one of the most sought-after head coach prospects across the league.
Entering his second season, Williams gave an interview to Esquire magazine, exploring many different topics from his new life in the NFL and his college career. Williams made an interesting revelation during the conversation, stating that while he believes that other NFL quarterbacks are "probably great guys," he does not want to become friends with them.
“I think the NFL game has become very friendly, and I don’t necessarily want to be friends because I want to keep that competitive advantage," the QB said.
Caleb Williams gives scouting report on himself after one year with the Bears
The second-year quarterback was considered one of the best quarterback prospects of the last decade when he entered the NFL Draft. It was an easy decision for the Chicago Bears to take him with the first overall pick, especially as the franchise needed new blood at the position.
During the interview with Esquire magazine, Caleb Williams was asked to give a scouting report on himself. His answer was confident, while also noting things that he needs to improve.
“Talented. Has work to do," Williams said. "Going to get a lot better. Learning. Gets better throughout the game. Processing, and then taking more checkdowns, and then footwork. I think those three are big for my game that I’m going to be working on.”
Under Johnson's leadership, the Bears' offense is expected to take a step forward. They made important additions to the offensive line during free agency to better protect Williams on the field. The franchise also holds the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft.
