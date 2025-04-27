"Call me a Jets fan now" - Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner teases NFL fans after ex-LSU TE gets drafted

Sage Wagner posted an Instagram story after her boyfriend, Mason Taylor, was selected by New York with the 42nd pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. The celebration came via Instagram stories, where Wagner reshared a photo of ex-LSU star celebrating his draft moment surrounded by her, friends and family.

"Call me a Jets fan now," Wagner wrote on the Instagram story.

Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner's IG story

Another story of Wagner also featured a clip showing Mason opening a champagne bottle to celebrate his new NFL home.

Mason Taylor's family celebrates his draft

LSU Archive - Source: Getty

The draft celebration wasn't just exciting for Sage Wagner. Mason's father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, shared an emotional response during a Zoom interview with media after the selection.

"The sun has set on my career, and I'm done, so it's awesome to be able to sit back and watch him," Taylor said via ESPN. "To watch him walk through the same facility and use the locker room and take that same path that I took -- you're trying to make me cry. I'm not going to do it. I have to say it: J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets!"

Jason has strong connections to the AFC East, having played 13 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He spent the 2010 season with the Jets, giving Mason some early exposure to New York City. During an interview with ESPN on Friday, Mason recalled living in Manhattan as a child.

"Running around there and running around New York, it was fun. It was a blast," Mason said. "It's definitely crazy and eye-opening, knowing that I'll be there now, older. It's just an amazing experience, and I'm so excited for this."

Mason's aunt, Fox Sports host Joy Taylor, also celebrated the selection. She previously mentioned on Jonathan Zaslow's podcast that she was "excited but nervous" about her nephew entering the draft.

The 20-year-old tight end (who turns 21 in May) joins the Jets following a great college career at LSU. He set a school record with 55 catches in 2024 and is the only tight end in Tigers history to have more than 1,000 receiving yards and 100 catches in his career.

