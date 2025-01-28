"Calling total BS on this" - Cowboys fans ready to call Jerry Jones' bluff on latest comments on HC search

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently revealed that several coaches reached out to him for the head coach position on the team, as they were confident about the team winning a championship. On January 13, Mike McCarthy parted ways with the team, leaving the head coach position vacant.

After a few days of searching for the next coach, the team finally decided to appoint Brian Schottenheimer, who was the Dallas offensive coordinator, as the team's new head coach.

On January 27, NFL analyst Jon Machota shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing comments made by Jerry Jones. Machota wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jerry Jones said he had other coaches reach out to him about the Cowboys head coaching position. He said they were interested because they feel the Cowboys are close to winning a championship."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Fans in the comment section were critical of Jones' claim and seemingly trolled him.

"Calling total BS on this," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"This guy has absolutely no shame," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Some suggested that it was time for Jerry to retire, while others expressed their disappointment with Jerry’s leadership.

"This kinda proves what we all have been thinking about Jerry. It's time to hang up the gloves," one more fan added.

"Not with Jerry in charge…just not going to happen. We Cowboys fans are screwed for many years to come, because Stephen is even worse than Jerry," another fan commented.

Several fans also commented on the Dallas performance.

"This is not a good sign. For starters, no serious NFL coach can seriously believe it," a fan jotted.

"Nowhere near a championship first they gonna clean up the problem," another fan said.

Dallas’ new coach Brian Schottenheimer shares his excitement to lead the Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer has finally been appointed as the Dallas head coach, and following his appointment, he expressed his excitement to take up the new role for the team. He had been a part of the team since 2022, starting as a coaching analyst, and from 2023 to 2024, he served as the offensive coordinator.

In the official press conference as head coach, Schottenheimer shared his excitement and admiration, saying he looks forward to making his dad, Marty Schottenheimer, proud of him.

Speaking about the new role, Schottenheimer said (via the Dallas Cowboys website):

"I'm honored and privileged to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. I'm ready now. I know what I want. I know what it looks like....."

"I'd be remiss if I didn't mention my father. [He] was a legendary coach — a great man, but an incredible father. He's impacted me more than anyone in this profession. I know he's looking down on me, and he's very proud; and I miss him very much," he added.

With the new head coach on the team, fans are eager to see how the team will perform in the 2025 NFL season. In 2024, they struggled significantly with their gameplay.

The Cowboys started the 2024 campaign with a victory against Cleveland in Week 1, winning 33-17, but later struggled throughout the season. They wrapped up the season with an overall record of 7-10 and failed to make it to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.