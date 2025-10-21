  • home icon
  • Calls mount to "trade" C.J. Stroud from Texans fans as QB struggles massively vs. Seahawks

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 21, 2025 06:42 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
C.J. Stroud struggled at Seahawks - Source: Getty

C.J. Stroud has crashed and burned coming off his bye week, and fans are getting tired of it. On Monday, the Houston Texans quarterback struggled to assert himself at the Seattle Seahawks, completing fewer than 50% of his attempts for a touchdown and an interception en route to a 17-31 loss.

After the game, there were calls to banish him from the franchise that drafted him second overall in 2023:

"Just forget this season even happened and start anew," one advised.
"Texans have somehow ruined CJ Stroud," another implored.
"Stroud should be in the xfl," another insisted.

Sans Joe Mixon, the Texans struggled offensively, especially on the ground, with 57 total rushing yards of which Stroud accounted for 25. Their only offensive touchdown came courtesy of a catch late in the fourth quarter by Woody Marks, who otherwise was invisible with only 35 scrimmage yards to his credit.

Even that drive was marred by mismanagement by head coach DeMeco Ryans. After struggling to run the ball despite facing being at the 3, the Texans wasted more than 50 seconds vacillating between running and passing before settling on the latter.

After that drive, Ka'imi Fairbairn forgot to kick the ball out of bounds as he had been instructed to. it was caught by George Holani and returned 29 yards to set up the final sequence.

For the Seahawks, Sam Darnold himself had a mixed performance, completing 17 of 31 attempts for 213 yards and a touchdown against an interception. He also lost a sack fumble that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by Will Anderson. Zach Charbonnet, meanwhile, rushed 12 times for 49 yards and two scores.

C.J. Stroud acknowledges responsibility for Texans' loss at Seahawks

After the game, CJ Stroud took the stand to address his thoughts. He took responsibility for the Texans' offensive issues:

“First, I gotta point to myself, missed a couple throws. I gotta work thru the pressure…it starts with me, I gotta do a better job of distributing the ball better, when I have good pockets, working them..”

The Texans will now return home to prepare against the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday. Kickoff for that game is at 12 pm CT on Fox.

