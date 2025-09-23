  • home icon
  Calvin 'Megatron' Johnson chooses clear winner from Chiefs vs. Bills for AFC Championship game

Calvin 'Megatron' Johnson chooses clear winner from Chiefs vs. Bills for AFC Championship game

By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 20:17 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Two of the best teams in the AFC in recent years have been the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs have been to three-straight Super Bowls, and have won three Super Bowls in the last seven seasons.The Chiefs have won nine-straight AFC West titles while the Bills have won the AFC East the last five seasons.

The two teams have had some classic battles in recent memory, including the wild 2021 playoff game where the game had four lead changes with 25 points scored in the final 2:00.

Through three weeks, the Bills boast a 3-0 record, and look like a favorite in the AFC. The Chiefs on the otherhand are 1-2, and don't look like the same dominant Chiefs team that many are used to.

Former NFL wide recevier Calvin Johnson gave his verdict on who he thinks would win right now, if the two teams were to meet in the AFC Championship today.

"If they were playing today, Buffalo's kicking that a**," Johnson said to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show."
Johnson said it's too early to count the Chiefs out despite taking the Bills over them right now. He and Adams also spoke about how it is early in the season and that there's a lot of football still to be played.

Heading into Week 4, who has the best odds to win the AFC?

Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

In the interview between Kay Adams and Calvin Johnson, there was a part of the segment where it showed FanDuel's current odds for who is the favorite to win the AFC.

To no surprise, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds at +200. The Baltimore Ravens are right behind them at +280, with the Kansas City Chiefs rounding out the top three at +650. The Chiefs' rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't too far behind them, with a 3-0 record.

Perhaps the Bills' Week 1 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens could have been a sneak peak of who this year's AFC Championship accoring to oddsmakers.

But like Johnson said, there is still a lot of football left to be played, and anything can happen in the game of football.

The Chiefs, who are having a down start to the season so far, are without wide receviers Rashee Rice (suspension) and Xavier Worthy (injury.) Once they get those two back, don't be surprised if they surpass the Ravens and Bills' odds as AFC Champions.

Who do you think will come out as AFC champions?

Rob Gullo

Edited by Rob Gullo
