Cam Heyward calls out Antonio Brown for ducking police amid arrest warrant on attempted murder charges after ex-Steelers WR's bizarre jab

Things just got spicy between Cam Heyward and Antonio Brown on X.
On June 18, Hayward clapped back at Antonio Brown after the former Steelers wide receiver posted a photo of Magic Johnson’s son, EJ Johnson, with the caption:
“Cam Hayward is Magic’s son?”
Magic Johnson’s son, EJ Johnson, came out as gay at 17 and did so publicly in 2013. Since then, he has become a prominent voice in LGBTQ+ community.
Evidently, from AB's end, it was a jab, mocking Heyward’s appearance and masculinity.
The Steelers' defensive tackle didn’t let it slide and fired back on X with:
“Good thing you can’t spell?! Let me know when you back in the states.”
It was a direct shot at Brown’s current legal troubles.
Brown is reportedly overseas in the Middle East while facing an attempted murder charge in the U.S., stemming from a May 16 altercation at a celebrity boxing event in Miami.
Witnesses told police that Brown fired a gun during an altercation after allegedly being jumped by several individuals trying to steal his jewelry. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Brown retrieving a firearm and firing two shots, one of which allegedly grazed a man’s neck. Two shell casings and an empty holster were found at the scene.
Brown was briefly detained but released after giving his side of the story. He later posted on social media that he was not arrested and claimed he was the victim of an attack.
However, a warrant has since been issued for his arrest, requiring house arrest and a $10,000 bond if taken into custody.
Cam Heyward and Antonio Brown were teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers for eight seasons, from 2011 (when Heyward was drafted) through 2018 (Brown’s final year with the team.
Before trolling Heyward, Brown targeted the Bears quarterback.
Antonio Brown targeted Caleb Williams in the wake of Pride Month
Antonio Brown recently stirred major backlash after targeting rookie QB Caleb Williams with an offensive post during Pride Month.
Brown shared a photoshopped image of a nearly-nude parade-goer at a Pride event with Williams’ face edited onto the body, captioned:
“LGBTQIAHappyPrideMonth.”
It was seen as a dog whistle mocking Williams’ gender-nonconforming style.
This isn’t the first time Brown has gone after Williams. He previously mocked him for wearing nail polish and shared cryptic collages that questioned his masculinity.
Caleb Williams, however, hasn’t responded publicly.
