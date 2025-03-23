Justin Fields played just one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before leaving the team in free agency. He signed a two-year $40 million deal with the New York Jets on March 13 and will be an important player for Aaron Glenn.

Fields went 4-2 in six starts with the Steelers before he was replaced by Russell Wilson. The former Chicago Bears quarterback played decently and was well-loved by his teammates in Pittsburgh.

Cam Heyward appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Saturday and was asked about Fields' departure. The seven-time Pro Bowler was disappointed with the QB leaving the Steelers but expects big things from him as he will play alongside Garrett Wilson.

“Between him and Garrett Wilson, already having a relationship there, is huge," Heyward said (0:43). "But I think, you know, Justin just wants to be great, and you know he's not going to settle for that. I think he has just always picked up little things he's done across the year or across the seasons.

"So he's, you know, learned from a guy like Russell Wilson. In Chicago, he learned from his times there, and I think that's just all going to lead to him being a really successful quarterback, you know, a guy that could be an MVP down the road because, you know, I just think Justin's just buying his time before he takes his lead by storm.”

Fields and Wilson played together at Ohio State and have a great relationship.

Heyward's projection of the QB to win MVP in the future may be considered a reach by many, but it shows how highly Fields is regarded by his teammates.

It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to play better than Aaron Rodgers did in New York and take the team to its first playoff appearance since 2010.

A look at how Justin Fields performed with the Steelers

Justin Fields - AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Justin Fields started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, completing 66.3% of his passes with a passer rating of 93.9.

He also rushed for 231 yards and five TDs, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Fields' dual-threat ability makes him a solid option for the New York Jets at the QB position, and he could be at his best with players like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall around him.

The Jets have the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. To add more firepower on offense around the QB, they could potentially draft Tetairoa McMillan or Tyler Warren.

Fields registered career-best statistics in passer rating and completion percentage last season. The team hopes that he will be able to build on it in 2025.

