Cam Heyward is the longest-tenured member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the leader on the field and in the locker room, he isn't afraid to share how he feels about topics surrounding his team.

This week, the defensive tackle was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" and shared his feelings on the departure of quarterback Justin Fields. Although the quarterback only spent one season with the Steelers, Heyward expressed his disappointment in his move to the New York Jets.

“First of all, Justin's a class act," Heyward said Saturday (0:24). "He's a guy that works his tail off and wants to lead by example. I was kind of bummed it didn't work out here, I thought we were going to have a chance to get him, but I know that dude's going to dominate in New York.”

The quarterback position has been a big question mark for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields began as the starter for the Steelers in 2024 until Russell Wilson was healthy enough to do so. Who will start under center for Pittsburgh this season remains unknown.

Cam Heyward backtracks on previous comments about Aaron Rodgers

Last week, Cam Heyward faced criticism from some people who thought his comments about Aaron Rodgers were harsh. On his "Not Just Football" podcast, Heyward said Rodgers should know if he wants to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers or not. He said it's not a hard decision and mocked Rodgers' previous time at darkness retreats.

While speaking with host Rich Eisen, Cam Heyward defended his comments and said he never meant to "call out" the veteran quarterback.

“Everybody gave me crap—they said I called him [Aaron Rodgers] out," Heyward said. "I don’t think I really called him out. I just said I wasn’t going to go on a darkness retreat to recruit him. If he wants to be a Steeler, he can be a Steeler. That’s the pitch—I just want to win games and play good football.”

Cam Heyward told Eisen that signing Aaron Rodgers would benefit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Anybody who signs, I welcome to the team,” Heyward said. "I don’t have an ego and think like, ‘We can’t win with a guy.’ I get excited for our team. You bring a guy on like that—he’s got a good knowledge of the game, and I think he can only help.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the New York Giants, remain in a waiting game for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his NFL future.

