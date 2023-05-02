Cam Newton, like hordes of fans, looked at the free agency market and draft pool as a sea of options. Heading into the 2023 offseason, any number of things could have happened. However, the quarterback wanted one outcome to be his arrival on a new team. Pursuant to that goal, the quarterback came up with a list of ideas that were slammed by the pundit community.

Speaking on Undefined with Josina Anderson, the former Panthers quarterback defended his actions, calling out the double-standard set against him.

Here's how he put it:

Will Cam Newton return to the NFL in 2023?

"I come up with a list where it's like, 'Yo, you know, there's not 32 guys better than me.' And it's like, 'Yo, Cam, you're not a starter, you're not a franchise player anymore.' Like, okay, cool. Well, I'll come out with a list of guys that I will back up, but 'how dare you come up with a list of guys'? Well, what the hell do you want me to do?"

He continued, explaining that it came down to a simple system fit:

"I was basically saying like, there's no reason for me to go to a Los Angeles Chargers, saying because obviously that system doesn't compare to me. And me backing up Patrick Mahomes, that system doesn't fit with me."

Cam Newton in danger of missing 2023 season

Cam Newton at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Most agree that if a player is going to play the following season, they'll have a roster shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. There are exceptions to the rule, but the odds are that if a player is still jobless by June, they're going to miss most of the season. If they do show up, they'll be playing catchup and it won't live up to their resume.

Newton knows the feeling after getting a last-second call to rejoin the Carolina Panthers in 2021. That year, he started five games and went 0-5 compared to going 7-8 with the Patriots in 2020. However, to have a chance to look anything like his old self, it will take a full offseason. If things don't change soon before teams break for the summer, he'll likely be playing catchup in August or later.

