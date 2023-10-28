Cam Newton’s stint with the Carolina Panthers gave birth to three Pro Bowl selections, one First Team All-Pro nod, and a Most Valuable Player award. Aside from his on-field achievements, he has seven children with three women.

His eighth child is on the way, and his partner, comedian/actress Jasmin Brown, hit two birds with one stone in announcing her pregnancy. Not only did she reveal her baby bump, but she also shared details of her upcoming comedy tour.

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown are pregnant

Since Jasmin Brown wrote “multi-hyphenate” on her Instagram bio, she decided to reveal her pregnancy and announce her upcoming comedy tour at once. Hence, Cam Newton’s partner showed her baby bump on the poster of her Third Times A Charm Tour.

Her Instagram post’s caption reads:

“Third times a charm tour 😉 coming to a comedy stage near you.”

The title refers to her being the third woman to have a child with Newton. She was on the graphic holding up the number three and her baby bump. The poster also revealed December 2023 show dates in Charlotte, Miami, Jacksonville, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

The former Auburn standout had five kids with Kia Proctor, including Shakira, Proctor’s daughter from a previous relationship. They welcomed their first child, Chosen Sebastian, in December 2015. Newton is also the father to Sovereign-Dior, Camidas, and Cashmeres.

Meanwhile, model La Reina Shaw gave birth to Newton’s son, Caesar Lorenzo, in July 2019. Shaw also has a son from a previous relationship that the former NFL MVP considers his own. Newton and Proctor ended their relationship after his child with Shaw became public.

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown reportedly began dating in 2021. The same year, Newton had his second stint with the Carolina Panthers but didn’t win a game in five starts. The year before, Newton led the New England Patriots to a 7-9 record.

Brown started gaining a following through the short-form video hosting app Vine. She parlayed her popularity to create the WatchJazzy YouTube channel. Aside from going on comedy tours, she also hosted Black Entertainment Television’s 106 & Park and Music Television’s Flex on My Ex.

Is Cam Newton’s NFL career over?

He was already out of the league six seasons after leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl 50 stint against the Denver Broncos. Newton also declared his willingness to play second fiddle for certain quarterbacks and threw passes during Auburn’s Pro Day in March 2023.

Despite those efforts, no team is interested in bringing him back. Still, Cam Newton holds the record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback with 75. His 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011 are also the most for a play-caller in a single season.