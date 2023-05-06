Former NFL MVP Cam Newton spent the entire 2022 season on the sidelines. He last suited up for the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 NFL season, playing eight games, starting five.

Newton, who has been vying for a return to the NFL, opened a can of worms with his recent statements about how his fashion choices and hairstyle have affected his prospects of being signed by a team. In the latest episode of the Undefined Podcast, host Josina Anderson asked if his style impacted his chances of getting a job in the NFL. He replied:

"It's been hinted."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



(via the Undefined podcast of @JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson Video: "People have hinted towards to say like, 'Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam. But that was a different me. Right now, where I'm at, it's about embracing who I am."(via the Undefined podcast of @JosinaAnderson Video: "People have hinted towards to say like, 'Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam. But that was a different me. Right now, where I'm at, it's about embracing who I am."(via the Undefined podcast of @JosinaAnderson) https://t.co/qC9tHAEq7n

Newton added:

"People have hinted towards to say like, 'Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam. But that was a different me. Right now, where I'm at, it's about embracing who I am.

"Cam, you scarin' people the way you look.' And I would say, yo, like I'm not gonna name names, but there's other quarterbacks that's in the league that don't look like me, but they got long hair. They don't scare them, do they?"

NFL fans on Twitter quickly dismissed the idea that Cam Newton was being blackballed from the league for his dreadlocks and dressing style. They pointed to his 0-5 record as a starter, 54.8% pass completion rate and his below par 4:5 touchdown to interception ratio during the 2021 season. Fans also named a slew of players who sport dreadlocks and are considered franchise cornerstones by their teams:

Matt @itsmattnow @DailyLoud Alright lets get a thread going here guys lol. Al Harris has dreads... @DailyLoud Alright lets get a thread going here guys lol. Al Harris has dreads... https://t.co/U39UUeIxWv

Schlasser @UrinatingTree @NFL_DovKleiman



It aint the hair, it's the destroyed shoulder. @JosinaAnderson Then why is Robbie Anderson still in the league?It aint the hair, it's the destroyed shoulder. @NFL_DovKleiman @JosinaAnderson Then why is Robbie Anderson still in the league?It aint the hair, it's the destroyed shoulder.

Footballholics Tik Tok @Footballholics2 @NFL_DovKleiman @JosinaAnderson I would say it was more the fact that he couldn’t throw a football anymore but yeah Cam, it was definitely the other stuff @NFL_DovKleiman @JosinaAnderson I would say it was more the fact that he couldn’t throw a football anymore but yeah Cam, it was definitely the other stuff

DB @dbrady1221 @NFL_DovKleiman @JosinaAnderson As a patriots fan, I can confirm that he isn’t in the league because his 5 yard out route passes went about 4 yards. @NFL_DovKleiman @JosinaAnderson As a patriots fan, I can confirm that he isn’t in the league because his 5 yard out route passes went about 4 yards.

El Coyote @kbo_coyote @NFL_DovKleiman @JosinaAnderson More probably his inability to connect with his receivers. Nobody in the money world of sports cares what he wears or what his hair looks like. If he makes them money, he plays. @NFL_DovKleiman @JosinaAnderson More probably his inability to connect with his receivers. Nobody in the money world of sports cares what he wears or what his hair looks like. If he makes them money, he plays.

NFL fans on Twitter certainly weren't buying the excuse Cam Newton was selling for his unemployment.

Will Cam Newton play in the NFL in 2023?

At 33, Cam Newton is unlikely to get a starting job in the NFL, unless a team loses its starting quarterback and decides to take a punt on the former MVP. With a starting job not forthcoming any time soon, the former Panthers star has warmed up to the possibility of signing as a backup quarterback.

Last month, Newton revealed a long list of quarterbacks he would consider being backups to in 2023. The list featured Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Justin Fields (Chicago Bears), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Mallik Willis (Tennessee Titans), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets) and Sam Howell (Washington Commanders), and rookies CJ Stroud (Houston Texans), Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts).

While none of these teams have shown a concrete interest in signing Newton, things could change. Or at least the veteran free agent hopes they do.

