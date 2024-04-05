Cam Newton defends Caleb Williams after USC star faces backlash for pink nails at USC-Kansas women’s basketball game

As Caleb Williams may know from his childhood memories, Cam Newton was the fashion icon of yore during his meteoric rise in the mid-2010s. Now roughly a decade later, the former Panthers quarterback has commented on the fashion of the next generation. Speaking on the "4th and one" podcast, Newton mentioned Caleb Williams' fashion choices.

"At the end of the day, what color he paints his nails, I don't give a damn. Can he win football games? That should be the only determining factor."

Williams set the internet on fire when a video emerged of him allegedly wearing lip gloss and painting his nails pink. The video was taken showing him in the stands at a USC-Kansas women's basketball game.

Caleb Williams remains favorite to join Chicago Bears with Jayden Daniels rising

Williams at UCLA v USC

The NFL draft is less than three weeks away and as the event nears, analysts and fans continue to speculate about who will be chosen first overall. This year, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels appear to be the top two contenders.

In some mock drafts, Williams has gone first overall to the Chicago Bears. In others, Daniels has gotten the nod. At this point, most agree that quarterbacks will be chosen first, second and third overall.

Where could Caleb Williams be selected if not taken first overall?

The Washington Commanders sit behind the Bears, ready to catch the player who falls, whether it is Williams or Daniels. If, for some reason, either prospect falls beyond that, the New England Patriots will be ready and waiting at third overall.

The Arizona Cardinals sit in fourth place and to most analysts, appear to be potentially open to trading back their pick. However, no trigger has been pulled yet. News could break of the trade in an hour, a day, or as Roger Goodell stands on the podium on Day 1.

On the other hand, the Cardinals have the option to listen to offers and sit back before electing to take a player at fourth overall with no trade. At the moment, fans, analysts and even teams are waiting to see what the Cardinals elect to do.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the "4th and one" podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.