Jameis Winston has found support from unexpected quarters after Cam Newton jumped into the debate about his actions during the last game of the season for the Saints against the Falcons. The former NFL MVP made his name with the Carolina Panthers, while the 2016 NFL Draft first overall pick has played for divisional rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now the New Orleans Saints.

But it looks like they are united against their other NFC South counterparts in Atlanta. Even though we are now in the playoff week, there is a lot of talk around two teams that have not made it to the postseason. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has also left the building after being the first coach fired on Black Monday.

It stems from Jameis Winston choosing to run a play to let Jamaal Williams score his first touchdown of the season, when leading 41-17 during the two-minute warning. The victory formation proved to be a disguise, much to the disgust of their opponents, who considered it disrespectful.

Cam Newton thinks that the Saints quarterback was right to run the play for his teammate. The running back scored 17 touchdowns last season with the Detroit Lions and did not have a single score this season. So, the former NFL MVP understood why they wanted him to break his duck, commenting:

"We love those storylines of great teammates. Last year this man has 17 touchdowns. This year he had none. He's (a) leader. This is how you throw guys bones... It's us versus them. So y'all can take that storyline and shove it up your a** because the truth of the matter is I don't see nothing wrong with it."

Cam Newton is up to the opponents to stop Jameis Winston from winning

Cam Newton further said that there is no right or wrong way to win as long as the play is within allowed rules. He said that the Falcons should have been ready to stop Jameis Winston from running the play and should not complain now.

The former New England Patriots quarterback continued:

"It's hard to win in this league. And you're not about to sit up here and tell me that there's a right way and a wrong way to winning or losing. And if you don't like me winning, stop me from winning."

While there is some merit to that argument, opposition players generally do not attack in victory formation and it is seen as common courtesy not to run a fake on it. But Jamaal Williams' first score is still a great storyline.