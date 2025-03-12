Cam Newton continues to be present in NFL conversations even after his retirement. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback has a show named 4th & 1 on YouTube, where he voices his opinions over different matters related to the league.

In its most recent edition, Newton gave his thoughts on a few comments made by superstar NBA LeBron James. The former quarterback disagrees about the existence of a player who could be "the face of the league," as such a thing doesn't even exist in his opinion.

"Bro, what the f**k is it to be the face of the league. This is like a ghost, right? Being the face of the league is not a real thing. It's not an award.

"You ask yourself "What does it f**king mean to be the f**king the face of any league?" You ask yourself, what LeBron James is talking about. I didn't ask to be - he did it. Nobody goes into the NFL or goes into the NBA and say "I want to be the face of the league".

"Face of the league" is an expression to name players who are in the spotlight in any major sports league. It's fair to say that Cam Newton himself was the face of the NFL in 2015, when he was the MVP and led the 15-1 Panthers to a Super Bowl berth.

LeBron James' comments on being 'the face of the league' rubbed Cam Newton the wrong way

The initial comments made by James were a criticism of how the sports world currently works. The basketball star has been vocal about his displeasure with the negativity of social media and media coverage as a whole:

"Why do you wanna be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day to day basis shit on everybody?"

At 40, LeBron regularly shields young players regarding how they're portraited in the media. He also took to X to voice his opinion about changing the current sports culture.

Cam Newton, meanwhile, has attracted his fair share of criticism throughout his career, especially for his off-the-field antics. He hasn't played in the NFL since the 2021 season and isn't expected to return.

