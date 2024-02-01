Cam Newton doubles down on Brock Purdy ‘game manager’ narrative: “He is the 10th-best player on his team”

Brock Purdy has been having an exellent 2023 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers. He was recently named a finalist for the NFL MVP award and has also helped his team reach Super Bowl LVIII, where they will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A common label that many atound the NFL have placed on Purdy is being a game manager, despite his massive success. One of those who share this opinion has been Cam Newton, who has openly stated it earlier this season. Apparently a Super Bowl appearance hasn't changed Newton's opinion of Purdy. He confirmed his stance during an episode of the 4th and 1 show.

Newton explained:

"I've never said that Brock Purdy was trash. What I did say is, Brock Purdy is a game manager. That's not hating, that's just what I feel to be facts. But I still reserve the right to say this, to be labeled a game-changer, Purdy has to be the best player on the offensive side of the ball, and that's not the case."

When asked who the best player on the 49ers is, Newton responded:

"Christian McCaffrey. If you add in the defensive talent and you add in the offensive talent, Brock Purdy is the 10th-best player on his team. Did he have a great game? Yes. Has he been playing out of his mind? Yes. But he's still the 10th-best player on his team."

While Newton doubled-down on calling Purdy a game manager, he also explained that that isn't necessarily a bad thing. His opinon is apparently based more about him having such a good team around him than anything negative about his on-field play. He's not wrong about how good the San Francisco 49ers are as they lead the NFL with nine selections into the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Purdy was one of those nine players, so Newton claiming that he's the tenth-best player on his own team may be a bit of an exaggeration. He is also one of two players on the team, along with Christian McCaffrey, to be among the finalists for the NFL MVP award. That's not bad for a "game manager" preparing for a Super Bowl this year.

Brock Purdy NFL MVP odds

While Brock Purdy has been named a finalist for the NFL MP award, it is unlikely that he will actually win it. Lamar Jackson has pulled away as a massive favorite with his odds around (-20000) in most sportsbooks. Purdy is currently listed as the third-favorite at around (+3500), also trailing Dak Prescott (+1800), but it would be surprising if anyone other than Jackson wins it at this point.