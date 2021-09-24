"He's the best, I approve it" - Cam Newton a fan of Justin Fields since Bears QB's high school days

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton knew Justin Fields was going to be a star years ago.

The former NFL MVP has bounced around the league, first starting with the Carolina Panthers before moving to the New England Patriots.

In 2015, Newton led the Carolina Panthers to a league-best 15-1 record and took them to the Super Bowl. However, he came up against Peyton Manning and a stellar Denver Broncos defense.

Despite the loss, Newton had a superb season in which he threw for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns with just ten interceptions. Newton also rushed for 636 yards and ten touchdowns.

So it is safe to say that Cam knows good players when he sees them. A video has surfaced of Cam Newton talking to a young Justin Fields, who was still in high school at the time.

Cam Newton has been a fan of Justin Fields for quite some time

Newton spoke glowingly of the young quarterback and stated:

“Hey listen man, it's Cam Newton here, the best player in high school football right here. If you’re a high school player and you're watching this, you know it’s the truth. If your dog is on a recruiter for anything, this is the best thing (Fields) any recruitment can get you right here."

Newton believed a young Justin Fields was destined to be an NFL player when the Bears' quarterback was back in high school, and Newton's assessment proved to be true.

Fields, 22, was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft after impressing scouts during his time with Ohio State, in which he won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the MVP of the 2019 Big Ten Football Championship game.

Fields hasn't seen much game time so far this year. However, due to an injury to Andy Dalton, Fields will start in Week 3 against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

It does present an opportunity for Fields to stamp his authority on this Bears team and lockdown for the starting job as his own.

Cam Newton saw Fields' great potential as an NFL quarterback and now it appears he will start for the first time on Sunday.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar