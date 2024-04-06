Cam Newton is a straight shooter when it comes to expressing his thoughts. He doesn’t shy away from sharing his honest opinion through his YouTube show “4th&1.” This time, he commented about the United Football League debut of Donald De La Haye, more popularly known as Deestroying.

The content creator with 5.82 million YouTube subscribers can finally call himself a professional football player after suiting for the San Antonio Brahmas. But after Cam Newton watched highlights of De La Haye’s first game, the former NFL Most Valuable Player commented:

“Every time I talked to Deestroying he always wanted to be an elite. And I'm like, bro, you make more money than people in the league. So that's why I'm like, bro, you want to do what?”

“I'm proud of him... But him being a kicker, cool. But where's the field goals? Am I a hater? Am I hating by saying like where's the field goals? He kicking the f*ck out them kick-offs but can you kick them h*es to the up rise?”

Cam Newton relied on highlights, so he didn’t have a clear picture of what happened during the Brahmas game against the D.C. Defenders. There was only one definitive opportunity wherein a field goal attempt from De La Haye.

That chance came during the Brahmas’ first drive in the second half. But instead of a field goal try on fourth-and-1 from the Defenders’ 43-yard line, San Antonio went for it but failed, turning the ball over on downs.

The Brahmas’ other drives resulted in three touchdowns, three punts, and a fumble. More importantly, San Antonio defeated D.C. 27-12.

Situational football has limited De La Haye to kickoffs. Likewise, the UFL has a unique rule regarding points after a touchdown.

Instead of kicking it through the uprights, teams get additional points if they reach the end zone from various distances. They give one point for a successful attempt from the two-yard line, two points after crossing the end zone from the five-yard line, and three points for breaking the plane from the ten-yard line.

Shannon Sharpe told Cam Newton what he must do to make a triumphant NFL return

At 34, Cam Newton has some football gas left in him. However, he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021, when he went 0-5 as the starter for the Carolina Panthers.

That’s why Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe directly addressed Newton last February about what he must do to return to the league.

Sharpe said with Cam Newton in front of him:

“If you’re not willing to pay that price, you don’t deserve to be successful. You don’t deserve to be great. So, the question that Cam is gonna have to ask himself, and only he can answer, not his dad, not his mom, not his handlers, only Cam. Cam, are you willing to pay that price?”

“Do you want to put your body through that again? Do you want to train you want to train? You gotta go back to Auburn Cam when he said, ‘I’m coming out,’ and you gotta go back to that level of training when you didn't have a dime.”

While his NFL return remains uncertain, Cam Newton’s social media reach is growing. In addition to his 1.31 million YouTube subscribers, he has over 5.1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.