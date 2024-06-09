  • NFL
  • Cam Newton reacts to Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter controversy in WNBA - "Why are we acting as if she’s America’s sweetheart"

Cam Newton reacts to Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter controversy in WNBA - "Why are we acting as if she’s America’s sweetheart"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 09, 2024 21:27 GMT
Cam Newton reacts to Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter controversy in WNBA
Cam Newton reacts to Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter controversy in WNBA

After Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Clark dominated sports headlines, Cam Newton has now weighed in on the whole controversy. The rookie Indiana Fever star has driven interest in the WNBA to its highest levels in the modern era. So, when she was checked by her Chicago Sky opponent, commentators spent a significant amount of airtime and column inches analyzing the play.

However, former NFL MVP Cam Newton doesn't believe that it requires any time mulling over. Saying that if it had happened in the NBA to LeBron James, nobody would have talked about it, he continued by exhorting Caitlin Clark to keep playing because she's going to have tough opponents in the professional leagues. On his 4th&1 podcast, he said:

"Why are we acting as if she’s America’s sweetheart in a league that, she’s in a league full of hyenas and lions, tigers and bears? Everybody is comin’ after you to try to dethrone you, and trying to get in your head – mentally, physically, emotionally. And this is just an example of that."
also-read-trending Trending

Cam Newton brought up the example of Michael Jordan and how he was often manhandled and asked Caitlin Clark to learn from him, continuing:

"How many times did we see Michael Jordan get his a-- whupped? … Nobody is above getting checked or being disliked. So, Caitlin, welcome to the big leagues. Everybody ain’t gonna like you."

Cam Newton suspects Caitlin Clark's rough treatment in the WNBA might be because of jealousy

Cam Newton also said that WNBA veterans might not like that a rookie like Caitlin Clark has become the face of the league and is getting endorsements bigger than them. He added that such physical play is, therefore, something that she should get used to:

"Everybody not gon’ like the fact that you just are as young as you are and you’re the face of the WNBA. They’re not gonna like the fact that Nike just dropped a big boy bag on you.
"So, yeah… what did Steve Smith say? You gotta ice up, son. This is not the first time and it’s not gonna be the last time somebody is gonna try to check you to see if you really who you think you are."
youtube-cover

Cam Newton has the experience playing at the top of his profession after being a highly touted rookie and a first-overall pick. There might not be many better people that Caitlin Clark could listen to and take inspiration from.

