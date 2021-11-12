NFL Rumors: Cam Newton turned down two teams before joining the Panthers

Cam Newton is back where he belongs: Carolina Panthers. The former franchise quarterback has re-joined the Panthers with hopes of rejuvinating his career and helping a somewhat defunct team that has seen its fortunes fall after the first three weeks of the season.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is certain to be more than elated to have Newton, especially with starting quarterback Sam Darnold now out with a shoulder injury. But before Cam Newton joined the Panthers, it was reported that he turned down two teams before making his final decision.

NFL Rumors: Which two teams did Cam Newton turn down before re-joining the Panthers?

Sheena Quick @Sheena_Marie3 Cam Newton's meeting in Charlotte holds weight. He turned down offers from Seattle and Houston earlier in the season. Cam Newton's meeting in Charlotte holds weight. He turned down offers from Seattle and Houston earlier in the season.

The official announcement was made today as Newton returned to the Panthers on a one-year deal that is worth up to $10 million with guarantees of $4.5 million along with a roster bonus of $1.5 million.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Source: The #Panthers are giving QB Cam Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year...includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus. Source: The #Panthers are giving QB Cam Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year...includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus.

However, earlier this season, Newton reportedly rejected offers from the Seattle Seahawks and the Houston Texans. The Seahawks were without Russell Wilson for a few weeks, owing to a finger injury. But he is now back and slated to start this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

The Texans' beleaguered quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has been much maligned over accusations of alleged sexual assault. He is yet to start an NFL game this season.

The uncertainty around those two franchises and their quarterbacks may have likely played a part in Newton refusing to join a team until he was comfortable.

How long did Newton previously play for the Carolina Panthers?

The Panthers drafted Newton out of Auburn University as the number one overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played for nine memorable seasons with Carolina before officially releasing in March of 2020.

During his tenure with the Panthers, Newton was named NFL MVP in 2015. That same season, Newton took the Panthers all the way to the Super Bowl. Despite losing Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos, Newton etched his name in the NFL record books by exceeding expectations that season.

In the process, he became the most beloved and accomplished Panthers player of all-time. This is what makes his reunion with the Panthers so great.

There are so many possible storylines here, from Newton returning home to possibly playing his former head coach Ron Rivera, who is now the head coach of the Washington Football Team, in Week 11.

