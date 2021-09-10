'Indirectly, I was going to be a distraction': Cam Newton reveals why the New England Patriots chose Mac Jones over him

The discussion surrounding the New England Patriots' preseason quarterback battle isn't over yet. The Patriots chose Mac Jones over Cam Newton and the rookie QB is gearing up to start in Week 1. Newton, though, hasn't taken kindly to his release.

Cam Newton spoke in an unfiltered interview that was posted to Ari Meirov's Twitter account Friday morning. Newton spoke freely about the reasons for his release.

Cam Newton claims he'd be a distraction as a backup

At the beginning of the interview, Cam Newton mentioned that he'd be a distraction on the roster, which would've been a factor, regardless of whether he'd be a starter. Newton continued by mentioning his aura as being a reason why he's a distraction that people are invested in.

"Just my aura. And I told you this off-camera, that's my gift and my curse. When you bring a Cam Newton to your facility. When you bring a Cam Newton to your franchise, people are interested."

Later in the interview, Cam Newton would elaborate on what exactly would make him a distraction. The clips of him dancing in practice are how he has fun and gets himself motivated. But the Patriots viewed that in a different light.

Newton also added an intriguing comment that Jones would've been uncomfortable having Newton over his shoulder all season.

"He would've been uncomfortable. And they knew. And it comes from mere factor of me being me."

Newton says he'd back up Jones if they asked him to

Newton added that he was willing to be the backup to Jones. Newton and Jones both had chances in practice and preseason to show what they're capable of. Although Jones won the battle, it came as a big surprise when Newton wasn't retained as a backup. According to Newton's account, he wasn't even asked about the opportunity.

"If they would've asked me, would I play behind. If they said Cam, we're going to give the team to Mac. You're going to be the second-string. We expect you to be everything and some to guide him throughout this tenure, I would've said absolutely."

Newton missed five days near the end of training camp due to a missed COVID-19 test. That gave Jones extra reps during practice to help nail down the starting spot. Jones went on to have one of the best rookie preseasons we've ever seen.

