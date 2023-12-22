Cam Newton reveals his pick for Cowboys vs Dolphins as Dak Prescott and co. look to arrest slide

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. This comes after a commanding win over the Philadelphia Eagles and finding their way back to the top of the NFC East rankings.

For the Cowboys, there won't be any time to slow down as they prepare for another heavyweight matchup this week. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton spoke about the Cowboys upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins on his YouTube series, "4th and 1 with Cam Newton." The former NFL MVP went with the home team in Sunday's matchup, saying the Dolphins had a slight edge.

“Even though the Dallas Cowboys are slight favorites in Miami, I’m gonna go with Miami on this one. Because it’s the home team. Now we’re getting into the time of the season where home field helps.”

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping that they can get back on track, as they currently hold the division lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

As Newton mentioned, this time of year, the home team had the advantage, and the Cowboys have not been as good on the road as they have been at AT&T Stadium. In order to get back in the win column, Dak Prescott will need to lead his team to a road win in south Florida.

Cam Newton calls Dak Prescott a 'game manager'

Up until last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was considered an MVP candidate. While the quarterback is still a consideration, he's not at the top as he once was.

On last week's episode of his YouTube series, former NFL MVP Cam Newton referred to Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa as 'game managers', not difference makers.

“To put that in its own right as game managers, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and really Dak Prescott. These are game managers there. They’re not difference makers. And when you say game manager, I’m not asking you to go out and win the game. I’m just asking you not to lose – not to lose the game."

“I don’t give a damn what you do. You don’t have to score every time. You don’t just have to throw a pick every time, either. If we’re really going to call a spade a spade, a game manager is different than a game changer.”

Newton's comments, which went viral on social media, were aimed at saying that those quarterbacks aren't responsible for winning games. He believes they are simply there to make sure other players are there to win the games and not lose.