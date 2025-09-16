Cam Newton’s GF Jasmin sends 2-word message as Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole goes viral over Chris Brown's NSFW lap dance

Cam Newton’s girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, is impressed with Travis Kelce’s ex-partner, Kayla Nicole.Nicole went viral after getting a lap dance from Chris Brown at his concert on Monday at SoFi Stadium. During his song “Take You Down,” Brown pulled her on stage and danced around her on a red lounge chair. Nicole leaned back, kicked her legs up and smiled as the crowd cheered. The video quickly spread on different social media platforms.After Nicole posted the clip on Instagram on Tuesday, Cam Newton’s girlfriend, Jasmin Brown (aka Watch Jazzy), commented:“Yes mammmmm 😍😍😍😍.”Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)In the caption, Nicole explained the moment was not just for fun. She said it was for her younger self who loved Chris Brown’s music, and for the girl who saw him at one of her first concerts.She also said it was for women who feel like they have to be just one thing, instead of being smart, cool, sexy and fun all at once. Most of all, she said she did it proudly for her brown girls.On Thursday, Nicole dodged a question about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement on the red carpet at New York Fashion Week. When a reporter asked if she had any comment about the couple, Nicole smiled and replied, “Oh, no, no, no,” and quickly changed the subject, saying, “But I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though! This is a dope party.”Kelce and Nicole dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.Cam Newton’s girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, is expecting second child with ex-NFL MVPFormer Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton’s girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, shared the news on May 11, posting a photo with her baby bump and the caption:&quot;Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows. 🤣🥰 Cheers to our growing tribe.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple's first child, a girl, was born in March 2024. Brown also has a son named Jaden from a previous relationship.On the other hand, Newton has six biological children in total. He has four kids with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor. He has one child with model and entrepreneur La Reina Shaw and helps raise Shaw's older son from a previous relationship.