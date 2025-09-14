  • home icon
Jalen Green's GF Draya Michele sends 2-word message to Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole as she shows off new curly hair look for special event

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 14, 2025 14:41 GMT
Jalen Green
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, showed up in style on Saturday at the Sports Illustrated x Champion event, celebrating 100 years of the collaboration. The event was part of New York Fashion Week and took place in Soho.

On Instagram, Kayla shared glimpses of her outfit and showed gratefulness for being able to be around people she admires. She also raised a glass of wine with actress Taraji P. Henson and called it “a night well spent.”

For the special event, Kayla wore a light blue and white striped shirt left open, with a burgundy tie hanging loosely around her neck. She paired it with high-waisted dark jeans and pointed white heels.

Kayla carried a clear clutch with a gold chain and wore gold bracelets and rings. Her shoulder-length curly hair was styled naturally.

Draya Michele, who’s dating NBA player Jalen Green, commented:

“So cute.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)
Athletes, models and fashion lovers came together for a fun night filled with music, food and drinks. People got to see Champion’s history through special displays and even try out cool things like customizing clothes and posing for fake Sports Illustrated covers.

Guests like Camille Kostek, Romeo Beckham, Aly Raisman and Joey Bada$$ were there.

Kayla Nicole and Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek were spotted together at the Sports Illustrated x Champion event in New York. Kayla shared photos from the party, including one with Kostek.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wore a black oversized blazer with cropped black pants. She paired the outfit with strappy black high heels and a small black handbag. Her hair was pulled up into a neat top bun.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole sidesteps question on Chiefs TE's engagement to Taylor Swift

At the Sports Illustrated x Champion event during New York Fashion Week, Kayla Nicole was asked about Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift. She replied:

“Oh, no, no, no.”

Instead of talking about that, Kayla focused on the event and said:

“But I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though! This is a dope party.”

Travis and Kayla started dating in 2017 and were together on and off for almost five years. They broke up in May 2022.

