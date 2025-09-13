  • home icon
  Taylor Swift's attorneys clarify Travis Kelce's fiancée's "role" in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Taylor Swift's attorneys clarify Travis Kelce's fiancée's "role” in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:17 GMT
Taylor Swift attorneys clarify Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift attorneys clarify Travis Kelce's fiancee's "role” in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit

On Saturday, Travis Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, made it clear she has nothing to do with the legal fight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. On Thursday, Baldoni’s team tried to involve the pop icon by asking the court to let them question her after her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," comes out in October.

According to TMZ, Swift’s lawyer said the “Love Story” singer had “no material role in this action” and added:

“My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised … her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20.”

On Friday, Judge Lewis Liman said no to Baldoni’s team. He denied their request for more time to question Swift, as reported by CNN.

In May, Swift’s team had already said:

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie … she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions … she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release.”

In another court document from Friday, shared by CNN, Lively’s lawyers said Baldoni’s team was using Swift’s name to get media attention.

According to US Weekly, Travis Kelce has been there for Taylor Swift while her close friend Blake Lively goes through legal issues with Justin Baldoni. He’s been a steady support for her during this tough time.

“[Swift’s] emotions were heightened when [Baldoni’s] lawsuit was filed. And [Kelce] was definitely her sounding board,” a source told.

Meanwhile, Chiefs' tight end has unfollowed Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift's involvement in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Taylor Swift got pulled into the legal drama because Justin Baldoni claimed she and Ryan Reynolds pressured him to accept one of Blake Lively’s rewrites for the movie.

According to People Magazine's January 16 report, in a text message, Lively called Swift and Reynolds her “dragons,” and compared herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones. That message became part of the case, with Baldoni’s team saying Swift and Reynolds helped shape the film. Also, Swift’s song “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the movie.

Lively is suing Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, his publicist, and his crisis PR team, claiming she was sexually harassed during filming and later targeted in a smear campaign. Baldoni denies all of it.

He responded with a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion. But that lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in June.

Last year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out in New York City with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on October 11. In August 2024, they celebrated the actress's birthday at the pop icon's house in Rhode Island with close pals.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

